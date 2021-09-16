What Are The Uses Of Stainless Steel Round Bar

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless Steel Round Bar is one type of product made of ss materials. Different types of SS Round Bars are used in various industries. Stainless Steel Bars are used for their strength and corrosion resistance.

Corrosion resistance is strong in stainless steel round bars. The stainless steel can withstand high levels of acidity and can be used in chlorinated or alkaline conditions. Petromet Flange Inc is one of the most reliable sources of Round Bars Manufacturer, Supplier, Stockist in India. 

Petromet Flange INC is reputed and well known across the globe for its reliability and quality. The Stainless Steel Forged Round Bar is well known for their dimensional accuracy and finest finish, and resistance against corrosion. Petromet Flange INC is recommended as Leading Stainless Steel Round Bar exporters, and many more. We are also the dealers of Copper Alloy Round Bar, Duplex Steel Round Bars & so on.

Uses of Stainless Steel Round Bar

  • SS Round Bars Uses for Pipeline engineering
  • Inconel Round Bars Uses for Oil & gas industry
  • Round Bars Uses for Mechanical engineering
  • Monel Round Bars Uses for Plant engineering
  • Round Bars Uses for Marine industry
  • MS Round Bars Uses for Wastewater management
  • Round Bars Uses for Chemical industry
  • Bronze Round Bars Uses for Petrochemical industry

 

Specification of Stainless Steel Round Bar

SS Round Bar, Round Bar Standard, Round Bar Sizes, Round Bar Chemical Properties, Round Bar Mechanical Properties

  • Round Bar Standards: ASTM Round Bars, ASME Round Bars
  • Round Bar Dimensions: ASTM, ASME, and API
  • Round Bar Size: 3mm to 350mm in diameter
  • Round Bar Length: Random, Fix & Cut Length
  • Round Bar Finish: Bright, Polish & Black
  • Round Bar Material: Monel Round Bars, Hastelloy Round Bars, Copper Round Bars, Inconel Round Bars, Incoloy Round Bars, Titanium Round Bars, Bronze Round Bars, Tin Bronze Round Bars, GunMetal Round Bars
  • Round Bar Forms: Square Bar, Round Bar, Hex Bar, Flat Bar, Wire In Black & Bright Finish Bar

 

Types of Steel Round Bar

 

Round Bars Manufacturing Process:

There are 8 steps for the Round Bars manufacturing process.

  • Raw Material Selection/Collection & Testing for Round Bars
  • Chemical Testing & Physical Testing
  • Heating
  • Hot Rolling of Round Bars for proper shape
  • Targeted Inspection for the best quality of Bars
  • Water Quenching in Controlled Environment
  • Hot Inspection Process – To Check the quality of Final products.
  • Physical testing of Round Bars
  • Shipped to Client

