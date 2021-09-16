Jorgensen Land & Cattle Reduces the Stress of Cow Breeding Season

Ideal, USA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Jorgensen Land & Cattle is pleased to announce they reduce the stress of cow breeding season for farmers. With various services and qualified professionals to answer any questions, the team ensures farmers have the resources they need for a successful breeding season.

Jorgensen Land & Cattle is a leading provider of high-quality bulls for breeding. These bulls are available for sale and lease and are carefully selected to ensure the best genetics for breeding with cows. Farmers can buy or lease bulls for the breeding season without worrying about the pedigree of the bulls they choose. With a specialty in Angus bulls, farmers can produce the livestock they need to keep their farms profitable.

In addition to selling and leasing bulls for breeding, Jorgensen Land & Cattle offers support services to give farmers accurate, reliable answers to their questions about cow breeding and more. With more than 60 years of experience raising cattle, they are the leading seller of genetically superior bulls. With leasing options available, farmers can use quality bulls for breeding and return them afterward, so there’s no need to care for them in between breeding seasons, reducing costs.

Anyone interested in learning about the breeding services offered can find out more by visiting the Jorgensen Land & Cattle website or by calling 1-800-548-2855.

About Jorgensen Land & Cattle: Jorgensen Land & Cattle is a leading provider of breeding bulls with superior genetics. These bulls are available for sale and lease. The company also sells seeds for farmers and offers pheasant hunting grounds with accommodations available. With more than 60 years of experience, area farmers can count on their expertise.

