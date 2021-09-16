Lean Security Provides Affordable Managed Security and IT Solutions for Business in Australia and Worldwide

Gordon, New South Wales, Australia, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — According to a report by the Department of Home Affairs in Australia, businesses have lost $29 billion due to cyber crimes each year. Organisations in Australia and worldwide are looking for robust IT and cyber security infrastructure to help them prevent unwanted cyber attacks that can harm their reputation and integrity.

To help such businesses, Lean Security is providing dedicated managed security services and IT solutions that guarantee results, are reliable and effective. Based in Sydney, their operations stretch worldwide, and they employ experts who help businesses in building a robust IT infrastructure and provide security solutions to keep web applications secure and ensure the smooth operation of businesses.

When asked about their managed IT services, a company spokesperson said, “With the rising cases of cyber crimes in the world, companies are looking for reliable security solutions to help prevent such instances.

At Lean Security, our expert professionals provide quality services and support those businesses can’t find elsewhere. We offer services that include secure managed cloud hosting, WAF managed services, Managed web application security testing, DDoS protection, event correlation/SEIM solutions and managed network vulnerability assessments.”

Lean Security helps all kinds of businesses in maintaining a strong cyber security mechanism with tailored solutions at affordable prices. Their comprehensive penetration testing provides an overview of the current security situation of a mobile application and recommends solutions accordingly.

They are also encouraging small businesses and start ups to pay attention to security measures by providing free security services. They provide vulnerability scans of external IP addresses, dynamic web application scanning and OS hardening scan, free of costs to such businesses.

Lean Security has a diverse pool of expert technicians who can provide customized solutions to businesses in industries such as e-commerce, online gaming, SAAS applications, healthcare applications, financial applications, IoT security and digital media security.

The company is surely on its way to becoming one of the best cyber security service providers with its robust range of services. Their website has comprehensive information about their services, and the industries they work in.

About Lean Security

Based in Australia, Lean Security is a leading IT consultancy and internet security firm with over ten years of experience. They specialise in offering web security solutions through penetration testing to protect their clients from cybercrime. Their other services include cloud hosting, managed web application security testing, network vulnerability assessments, WAF managed services, managed DDoS protection, managed event correlation, SIEM solutions, and more. Lean Security is one of the few firms in Australia that provides continuous lateral support to its clients.

Contact Information

Postal Address: Lean Security, Suite 1A Level 2, 802 Pacific Highway, Gordon NSW 2072, Australia

Website: https://www.leansecurity.com.au/

Phone: +61 (2) 8078 6952

Email: info@leansecurity.com.au