Here’s What You Need to Know About Hormone Replacement Therapy

From menstrual depression to tackling the effects of aging, hormone replacement therapy has done wonders for men and women over the years. With such singular milestones in healthcare, it's natural for many of us to be curious and, of course, be able to enjoy the same benefits it's able to bring about.

What’s good is that there’s almost always a ready, reputable Compound Pharmacy you can reach out to online nowadays, which renders these treatments. Of course, it won’t hurt to know all the fundamentals it before making your decision.

Hormone-Related Conditions Are Aplenty and HRT Is a Top Choice for Treating Them:

Our hormones and their balance (or unbalance) in the body dictate plenty of essential processes like:

Appetite

Immunity

Sex Drive

Libido

These processes are obviously broad enough as they are. Is it any wonder then that conditions and diseases that concern hormones tend to manifest equally varying symptoms?

From hair loss and lack of energy to weight gain, hot flashes, and depression, these are but some of the ailments that arise from hormonal imbalances. For menopausal women alone, the list of complaints can become exhaustive already.

Who would want to have to deal with night sweats regularly?

The same goes for irregular periods and mood changes.

And how can we forget about the ever-present risk of osteoporosis?

Any one of these symptoms experienced constantly can already deal a massive blow on one’s quality of life? What more if you’ll have to put up with a combination of them? Can HRT provide a respite to these symptoms? Well, it would not have gained such traction over the years otherwise.

How Is Hormone Replacement Therapy Typically Rendered?

While there are different types of HRT like synthetic, natural, and compounded, they’re all concerned with one thing: balancing your hormones. A Compounding Pharmacy Florida can offer compounded hormones, based on your specific requirements, and they can be either synthetic or natural.

What are the forms that these hormones normally come in? Whether it’s testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone, it can take the form of the following medications:

Creams

Pills

Gels

Injections

Patches

These variations highlight the versatility of hormone replacement therapy treatments now available. Having more than one option makes it easier for people to choose the form that suits their preferences and needs. It easily synergizes with the practice of compounding medications, too.

What Are the Proven Benefits of HRT and BHRT?

These two therapies pretty much overlap in the conditions they can remedy so you can expect to enjoy these benefits, regardless of what you choose.

Improved focus and motivation

Stronger libido

Better metabolism

Healthier and younger-looking skin

As you can see, most of these benefits have a ready connection to delaying the effects of aging. Furthermore, practically every symptom related to menopause that women experience can also be curbed by BHRT and HRT. However, the moment the therapies stop among women, they usually experience a return of the symptoms.

“Staying aligned to our ideals of providing safe, all-natural pharmacy and compounding services, Bay Life offers only bioidentical hormone replacement therapy,” says CEO, Julian Mathew. “Some studies may have already proven that it’s no less risky compared to traditional means. However, there are now more recent ones that serve to rebut, so to speak, those findings.

“We also can’t deny that there are studies conducted by the National Institute of Health that discovered a lower risk in cardiovascular disease and breast cancer when using bioidentical hormones. I’m not saying there are zero risks involved, and we definitely acknowledge and make sure our clients are aware of them. With the help of compounding, we believe we can offer the most suitable and safest treatment options.”

Many health experts advise people willing to try out hormone replacement therapy for the first time to weigh the risk and benefits involved. These include but are not limited to:

Weight gain

Headaches

Acne

Heart ailment

Certain types of cancer like breast cancer and endometrial cancer

Bay Life acknowledges all of them. You can confirm this by going to their BHRT service page where you can find more information. You’ll learn about what makes their methods unique as well as the exact treatments you can choose from.