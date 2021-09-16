Demand of Foam Board for Creating Floor POP Displays to Grow at a Rate of 6% CAGR Through 2026

This Fact.MR report forecasts positive growth of global floor POP display market for the forecast period 2017-2027. Rapidly evolving advertising industry is the primary reason of growth as it has increased the floor POP requirement. Huge investments in marketing and advertisements by major companies to attract customers also help to expand global floor POP display market.

Global floor POP display market on world map is majorly dominated by Asia Pacific excluding Japan, North America, Europe, Latin America, japan, Middle East and Africa.

Corrugated boards generate positive momentum in market

Floor POP displays are made up of different types of material. They can be corrugated boards, plastic sheets and metals. Foam board and glass type floor POP displays have also registered their presence in global floor POP display market. Amongst all the materials, corrugated boards are widely preferred which makes them the owner of one-third of the global market. Demand of foam board for creating floor POP displays is growing fast and this segment is anticipated to grow at a rate pf 6% CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2016.

The global microfiber synthetic leather market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of Material type the market is segmented into the following:

Corrugated Board

Foam Board

Plastic Sheet

Glass

Metal

Corrugated board accounts for one-third of total among the material type of floor POP display market. However, Foam board market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Hyper-market

Supermarket

Departmental store

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Other Retail Formats

Interactive floor display attract customers

Different applications have fueled global floor POP display market. Floor POP displays are used in hypermarket and super market. Departmental store and convenience stores exist to be the traditional areas of application. Specialty stores are the latest entrant that use floor POP display. The growing culture of hyper market enables it to dominate the global floor POP display market. High growth opportunities are also surfacing from super market segment.

Evolution of global floor POP display market has been on various fronts and the latest is interactive floor display. Its ideal use is in areas like retail that thrive on attention. The display is integrated with mixed-reality software that helps to display interactive content on the floor. Customer engagement is enhanced by using entertaining elements like games. Each unit serves for multiple campaigns based on triggers. Card readers and scanners are plugged into devices to feed desired input to attain desired interactivity from customers.

Many companies are stirring the competitive landscape of global floor POP display market. Prominent companies of the market are Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, WestRock Company, U.S. Corrugated, Inc, Creative Displays Now and DS Smith Plc.

