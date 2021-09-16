Demand for Apheresis Market to Grow 2X by 2025

Recent shift from single dose to double dose apheresis is indicative of the high demand for apheresis procedures among patients suffering from chronic diseases. Leading industry players are taking calculated growth measures to expand application of the therapeutic apheresis procedure, which is currently used as the first line and supportive therapy in the treatment of over 87 diseases, as found by the American Society for Apheresis (ASFA).

However, lack of availability of donors and concerns regarding histocompatibility could create negative sentiments among patients, inadvertently impeding revenue potential of the apheresis market to a certain extent. Defying all odds though, the apheresis market is projected to progress at an impressive CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025), as noted by Fact.MR in its latest study on the market.

Key Takeaways of Apheresis Market Study

  • Double dose apheresis is projected to gain prominence as the standard apheresis procedure in developed countries such as the U.S. Japan, and Germany, given an increase in awareness regarding apheresis procedures, competent plasma separator systems, and favourable reimbursement scenarios.

  • Low availability of skilled professionals to perform apheresis procedures, in turn, increases the cost of operations, which could encourage patients to seek alternative treatments. This factor will be more impactful in economically-backward and developing regions, wherein, healthcare quality is still not at par with global standards.

Apheresis Market – Assessment of Key Segments

With an aim to offer granular level insights into the apheresis market, authors of the report have segmented the landscape on the basis of end user, technology, procedure, application, product, and region.

This global research report also analyses the incremental opportunity available in the apheresis market during the forecast period. Key segments of the apheresis market include:

End User
  • Hospitals
  • Blood Collection Centres
    • Public
    • Private
Technology
  • Centrifugation
  • Membrane Filtration
Procedure
  • Plasmapheresis
  • Photopheresis
  • LDL Apheresis
  • Plateletpheresis
  • Leukapheresis
  • Erythrocytapheresis
  • Others (Lymphapheresis and extracorporeal immunoadsorption)

