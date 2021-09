Global Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market to Grow 1.5X Through 2029

Flame retardant coating additives market is poised to surpass US$ 200 Mn by 2020. Flame retardant coating additives act as key ingredients for manufacturing coating based flame retardants and are also used for enhancing the retardancy of the flame. Though bromine occupies major share of the market, phosphorous is growing at a faster rate owing to its less hazardous attributes. Key stakeholders such as Lanxess AG, BASF S.E, Clariant A.G and Dow are leaning towards additives other than bromine as it has been banned for manufacturing flame retardants in Europe and United States.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4613

Key takeaways of Global Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market

Global flame retardants coating additives market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 200 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.5X times more value as compared to 2019.

Market consolidation is set to affect the flame retardant coatings additive market by the end of 2029, with Bromine accounting for more than 30% of the market. Intermediate functions are projected to grow at just over 3% CAGR, as they are key agents for the production of flame retardants. Bromine flame retardants are set to decline at a faster pace by 1.8X

Phosphorus is set to grow at a sluggish 3% during the forecast period of 2019-2029 and is set to gain 800 BPS through 2029.’

Europe holds the leading share and accounts for 20,000 tons of flame retardant coatings additive production to cater to the requisite demand from flame retardant producers in Europe.

South Asia & Oceania and East Asian markets are set to grow at a steady pace, due to near absence of demand from these regions

Global flame retardants coatings additives market is highly consolidated in nature with BASF AG, Lanxess AG, DuPont and Clariant AG as top contenders in the global market

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4613

Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the flame retardant coating additives market with detailed segmentation on the basis type, end-use and key regions.

By Type ATH

Antimony Oxide

Brominated

Chlorinated

Phosphorous

Zinc Sulfide

Zinc Oxide

Boron Compounds

Others End-use Aerospace

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Electronics and Appliances

Furniture

Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4613

Manufacturers Adopting Inorganic Strategies to Increase their Foothold in Flame Retardant Coating Additives Market.

Flame retardant coating additives market stakeholders such as BASF S.E, Clariant AG, Dow, DuPont, Lanxess AG are keenly looking for captive utilization of flame retardant coating additives for the manufacturing of flame retardants. Stakeholders are also trying to acquire flame retardant additives to enhance their profit margins and also to strengthen their position in the market, thus, leading to lower competition among the market players.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/26/1874575/0/en/Refuse-derived-Fuel-Sales-Surge-as-Focus-on-Waste-to-Energy-Potential-Rises-Globally-finds-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Shielding Bags Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/979/shielding-bags-market

Inorganic Coagulants Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1054/inorganic-coagulants-market

Ketone Based Solvents Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1059/ketone-based-solvents-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com