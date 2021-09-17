Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Worth $8.7 Billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market by Product (Camera, Reagent, Consumable, LC, GC, Electrophoresis, PCR, NGS, MS, IR, UV-Vis Spectrometer), Application (Toxicology, DNA Analysis, Biometric), End user (Government & Forensic Lab) – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2024 from USD 6.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=254612639

The major factors driving the growth of the Forensic Equipment Market are the growing number of crimes across major countries, ongoing technological advancements in forensic sciences, growing public-private investments in the field of forensics, and the rising awareness among investigators about the role of DNA profiling in criminology.

Instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Forensic Supplies Market, by product, in 2019

Based on product, the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, evidence-drying cabinets, and low-temperature storage devices. The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Forensic Equipment Market in 2019. The increasing adoption of DNA profiling in criminology across emerging and less-developed countries and the increasing production of illicit drugs are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market”

156 – Tables

40 – Figures

219 – Pages

Drug testing/toxicology segment estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period

Based on application, the Forensic Supplies Market is segmented into DNA analysis, drug testing/toxicology, blood analysis, biometrics, and other applications. The drug testing/toxicology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the growing availability of innovative toxicity analysis platforms worldwide, increasing number of drug testing laboratories across major countries, and the rising incidence of drug abuse and related criminal cases.

Government forensic laboratories to account for the largest share of the Forensic Equipment Market, by end user, in 2019

Based on end user, the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market is segmented into government forensic laboratories, independent forensic laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. Government forensic laboratories are estimated to be the largest end-users of forensic equipment and supplies, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of drug abuse cases and paternity/maternity disputes across major countries, coupled with the increasingly stringent guidelines for criminal investigations and their strict implementation across mature countries.

North America to dominate the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market during the forecast period

The Forensic Supplies Market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for forensic equipment and supplies in 2019 majorly due to the high and growing adoption of DNA testing technology in the region and the ongoing technological advancements in forensic equipment.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=254612639

The major players operating in the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), and SCIEX (Danaher Corporation, US). The other prominent players operating in the market include QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Spectris (UK), Air Science (US), Lynn Peavey Company (US), Sirchie (US), BVDA International (Netherlands), Safariland, LLC (US), Horiba (Japan), and Illumina, Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/forensic-equipment-supplies.asp