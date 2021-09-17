Increase in Consuming Convenience Foods in the Developing Nations to Drive Sucrose Esters Market

Chicago, 2021-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sucrose esters market size is projected to grow from USD 76 million in 2019 to USD 106 million by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. The increasing trend of spending on consuming convenience food products in developing countries and multifunctional properties of sucrose esters are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the sucrose esters market. Furthermore, consumers are shifting toward dairy alternatives, which is also projected to drive the market growth.

Key sucrose esters players include BASF (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), P&G Chemicals (US), Croda International (UK), Mitsubishi Chemicals (Japan), Sisterna (Netherlands), Stearinerie Dubois (France), Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku (Japan), Alfa Chemicals (UK), FELDA IFFCO (US), Adana Food Tech (China), and Alchemy Ingredients (UK). New product launches were the dominant strategies adopted by major players, followed by expansions. These strategies have helped them to increase their presence in different regions.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191170937

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for sucrose esters during the forecast period. The region witnesses a high demand for sucrose esters in dairy products, confectioneries, and bakery products. Furthermore, the rise in awareness about the functional benefits of sucrose esters has led to an increase in their usage in the personal care products segment. They help in improving the sensory properties of oil and natural butter, which has contributed to the growth of the sucrose esters market in countries, such as China, Japan, and India.

The powder form in the sucrose esters market has gained significant attention from the manufacturers for its functional benefits, such as emulsification, protein protection, sugar crystallization, and aeration, as well as its role in starch interaction. The usage of sucrose esters in the powdered form is witnessed in food applications, such as bakery products, dairy products, confectionery products, and packaged meat products, as it helps to increase the shelf life of food products. These factors are projected to drive the demand for sucrose esters during the forecast period.

The usage of sucrose esters is on the rise in cosmetic products, as they help to thicken the oil and silicon oil used for manufacturing cosmetic products. The usage of sucrose esters in cosmetic products improves skin softness and imparts a thin film over the skin, leading to the retention of adequate moisture. Sucrose esters can provide more gloss to lipstick and improve its creaminess. These factors are projected to drive the demand for sucrose esters in the cosmetic industry, thereby boosting the growth of the overall sucrose esters market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=191170937

The food segment is estimated to dominate the market for sucrose esters, on the basis of application, in terms of value. Sucrose esters are witnessing a surge in applications, such as bakery products, confectioneries, cereals, dairy products, meat products, and soups & sauces. They are often used as a low-fat alternative to maximize the mouthfeel provided by fats. Besides emulsification, sucrose esters have functions, such as aeration, texturizing, protein protection, and sugar crystallization, thereby increasing their consumption in the food industry.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441