Polymer Segment is Estimated to Hold the Largest Share in Seed Coatings Market

The Seed Coating Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to reach a projected value of USD 3.0 billion by 2025.

The quality, appearance, and nutritive value of seeds are the key factors contributing to the growth of the seed coating market. Seed coatings offer help to raise the commercial value of seeds by enhancing their appearance, improved handling, flowability through planters, and making them more productive. Hence, seed coatings are projected to offer business opportunities for manufacturers in the next five years. Due to these factors, many multinational players are focusing on producing various types of seed coating products.

Key additives of seed coatings include polymers, colorants, active ingredients, pellets, minerals/pumice, and other additives. Seed coating polymers are widely used as coatings in two major forms, which are polymer gels and superabsorbent polymer gels. These are water-based polymers of low viscous range that are required for enhanced seed germination. Ease of handling and improved flowability through planters are also the key factors, due to which this segment accounts for a major share in the market.

Among the additive types of seed coating, such as polymers, colorants, pellets, minerals/pumice, active ingredients, and others, the polymer segment accounted for the largest market share, followed by the pellets and colorants segments. Polymers are used on a large scale due to their functional qualities of improving the nutritive value of seeds and enhancing their appearance.

Some of the key players identified in the seed coating market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Croda International PLC (UK), Sensient Technologies (US) BrettYoung Seeds Limited (Canada), Precision Laboratories LLC (US), Germain Seed Technology, Inc (US), and Centor Oceania (Australia). Most key participants are expanding in various regions through new product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions across the globe, to gain a competitive advantage through combined synergies. Since 2017, the seed coating materials market has witnessed an increase in demand, particularly in developing countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil. They have also set up manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across these regions.