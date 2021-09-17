Market For Diverticular Disease Therapeutics Is Expected To Witness Moderate Growth Over Forecast 2028

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider’ has used different approaches to focus their attention on the demand and sales of the Diverticulitis Drugs Market. This study provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends, key growth paths for the 2018-2028 estimated year.

Market Overview

Diverticulosis disease usually occurs in people over the age of 40 and its prevalence is increasing over time. About 10% of people over 40 and 50% of people over 60 will have diverticulum disease at some point.

The disease was first identified in the 1930s to share many of the features of inflammatory bowel disease. Diverticular disease is characterized by the formation of small protrusions or stalks called diverticulum in the walls of the colon. The sigmoid colon is more susceptible to diverticulum formation.

Diverticulitis Treatments Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global diverticulopathy therapeutics market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of treatment, the global diverticulosis drug market is segmented into:

antibiotic treatment

symptom treatment

On the basis of indications, the global diverticulopathy therapeutics market is segmented into:

Simple asymptomatic diverticulum disease

Recurrent symptomatic diverticulum disease

Complex diverticulum disease.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global diverticulopathy therapeutics market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Other

Diverticula Disease Drugs Market: Overview

The global market for the treatment of diverticulitis is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Most of the antibiotics are introduced into the generic market, resulting in fierce competition between regional and regional players.

Of the two treatment types, the antibiotic therapy segment is expected to drive the global diverticulosis treatment drugs market during the forecast period. The retail pharmacy distribution channel is the most accessible channel and is expected to contribute to its high share in the global diverticulopathy treatment market as most patients recommend outpatient care.

Diverticular Disease Therapeutics Market: Drivers

The growing prevalence and recurrence of diverticular disease is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the diverticular disease therapeutics market over the forecast period. According to the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Pharmacology and Therapeutics, the prevalence of diverticular disease has increased from 35% to 50% in the last three decades.

Changes is lifestyle and eating habits are attributed to growing prevalence of diverticular disease. Launch and addition of new therapies is the other factor contributing to the growth of the global diverticular disease therapeutics market. For instance, Cook Group Incorporated is evaluating Hemospray device in phase 2 clinical trial to control colonic bleeding in severe diverticular disease. Shire Plc. is evaluating SPD476 and SPD476 MMX in phase 3 clinical trial to reduce recurrence of diverticulitis.

Who are the most prominent players in the Diverticula Disease Therapeutics Market?

The global market for the treatment of diverticulitis is highly segmented. Some of the major players operating in the global diverticulum treatment market include Shire Plc., Cook Group Incorporated, Allergen Plc., Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. novoGI, Inc., SCNLOW BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., and Sandoz (Novartis AG). , Glaxosmithkline Inc., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Fresenius Kabi AG.

The competitive landscape analysis of the Diverticula Disease Drugs Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 players. Each market share of the Diverticulitis Drugs manufacturers is provided to help business leaders understand the market scenario.

Diverticulitis Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global diverticulitis drugs market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to become the dominant market in the global diverticulopathy therapeutics market owing to the high prevalence of the disease.

The diverticulum disease treatment market in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, is expected to grow at a significant CAGR owing to the expansion of product offerings by major players. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share of the global diverticulopathy therapeutics market during the forecast period.

