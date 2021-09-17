Modified Starch Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

The global Modified Starch Market was valued at USD 9.36 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by the completion of the prediction period. Growing demand for convenience foodstuff and speedily increasing pharmacological manufacturing in the Asia Pacific are expected to motivate the development of the international market.

On the source of the Type of Applications, the statement concentrates on the position and viewpoint for foremost uses. It takes into consideration the intake in terms of sales, market stake, and development percentage of modified starch for respective use, including Fabrics, Papers, Foodstuff & Liquid Refreshment, Medicines, Animal Feedstuff, and others. The subdivision of Foodstuff & Liquid Refreshment held the leading stake of the market by means of income during the past year. Modified starch is utilized such as a thickener in sweet course, permitting the foodstuff to solidify by way of the adding of milk or cold water.

Modified Starch Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Starch Esters and Ethers
  • Resistant Starch
  • Cationic Starch
  • Pregelatinized Starch
  • Others

Modified Starch Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Corn-based
  • Cassava-based
  • Wheat-based
  • Potato-based
  • Others

Modified Starch Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Stabilizers
  • Thickeners
  • Emulsifiers
  • Binders
  • Others

Modified Starch End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Food & Beverage
  • Animal Feed
  • Paper
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Textiles
  • Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

  • Cargill
  • Emsland-Starke GmbH
  • Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Avebe

