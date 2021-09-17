Modified Starch Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Modified Starch Market was valued at USD 9.36 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by the completion of the prediction period. Growing demand for convenience foodstuff and speedily increasing pharmacological manufacturing in the Asia Pacific are expected to motivate the development of the international market.

On the source of the Type of Applications, the statement concentrates on the position and viewpoint for foremost uses. It takes into consideration the intake in terms of sales, market stake, and development percentage of modified starch for respective use, including Fabrics, Papers, Foodstuff & Liquid Refreshment, Medicines, Animal Feedstuff, and others. The subdivision of Foodstuff & Liquid Refreshment held the leading stake of the market by means of income during the past year. Modified starch is utilized such as a thickener in sweet course, permitting the foodstuff to solidify by way of the adding of milk or cold water.

Request a Sample Copy of Modified Starch Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/modified-starch-market/request-sample

Modified Starch Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Starch Esters and Ethers

Resistant Starch

Cationic Starch

Pregelatinized Starch

Others

Modified Starch Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Corn-based

Cassava-based

Wheat-based

Potato-based

Others

Modified Starch Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Stabilizers

Thickeners

Emulsifiers

Binders

Others

Modified Starch End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

Access Modified Starch Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/modified-starch-market

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Cargill

Emsland-Starke GmbH

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avebe

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com