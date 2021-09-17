US Solar PV Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2021-2022

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The US Solar PV Market is estimated to reach an installed capacity of 60 GW by 2022. The rising demand for electricity coupled with increasing consumer awareness concerning the benefits of renewable resources is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth. The increasing demand for solar PV panels in commercial and residential applications is expected to drive market growth.

A solar photovoltaic system generates electricity from sunlight with the help of semiconductors. The electrons in these materials are freed by sunlight and can be induced through an electric circuit to generate electricity. The growth of solar PV technology is fastest as compared to other renewable energy sources owing to free availability of sunlight.

The government subsidies and regulations are beneficial to the market growth. In addition, the growth in the number of solar panel installations mainly in California has caused a steep decline in the module prices. The decrease in the price of raw materials coupled with advanced manufacturing processes is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of U.S. solar PV market.

The application segments namely, residential, utility and commercial/non-residential are anticipated to increase substantially on account of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) subsidy till 2016. In 2016, the US solar market grew by 97% adding about 15GW of new capacity. The electricity provided by solar energy accounted for over 39% of the total installed electric capacity in 2016.

U.S. Solar PV Application Outlook (Installed Capacity, GW; Shipments, Units, 2012 – 2022)

Residential

Non-Residential

Utility

The utility segment contributed to over 50% of the overall U.S. solar PV market installations in 2014. The development of technology has increased the efficiency of electricity generation by solar PV modules coupled with low installation cost owing to government subsidies is expected to drive market growth.

The commercial application segment is expected to witness a growth at CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period. The shift in consumer inclination towards the utilization of renewable energy for electricity generation owing to environmental protection is likely to fuel solar PV market growth in U.S.

The major players in the industry include SunPower, 1Soltech, Advance Power, BORG Inc., Solar Cynergy, Zebra Energy, Lumos, First Solar, Suniva, Alps Technology, Auxin Solar, Pionis Energy, Green Brilliance, Solar World, Itek Energy.

First Solar utilizes cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin film technology which gives high efficiency as compared to monocrystalline and polycrystalline modules. Moreover, the production costs are subordinate to other modules making it advantageous among all solar PV installers.

