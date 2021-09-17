Rising Trend Of Consuming Natural And Organic Products Will Augment Sales Of Amaranth Market

Fact.MR analyse the Amaranth market by considering mentioned factors collected through extensive primary research from key opinion leaders (KOL) and demand-side participants at regional/country level, such as shrimp industry participants, retail and channel partners, end users etc.

Market Overview

Amaranth is one of the popular ancient grains that has been long famed for its health benefits and use as a dietary staple. In the recent years, amaranth has been gaining immense popularity as a health food and this popularity is likely to trigger adoption of amaranth in functional food applications.

Amaranth is also being widely acknowledged by the gluten intolerants, owing to its gluten-free nutritional profile. Moreover, amaranth is rich in proteins and is rapidly being adopted in case of dietary foods and supplements to cater to the needs of health-savvy demographic.

Competitive landscape

The Demand study on the Amaranth market provides a comprehensive analysis that shape the competitive landscape & Sales Revenues.

Some of the key players operating in the global amaranth market are Van’s International Foods, Inc.; Pure, Inc.; Mary’s Gone Crackers, Inc.; Natures Bakery; Luke’s Organic; Purely Elizabeth; Party-Tizers; NOW Foods; Mukushi Foods; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; Nova-Lux Group LLC; Lozmak; Organic Products India; Surajbala Exports Pvt. Ltd. and Kilaru Naturals Private Limited.

Key Developments in the Amaranth market: In 2017, NOW Foods was featured in the Women’s Health magazine where it recommended amaranth powder as a supplement to help support a healthy gut in an article about skin health. In 2016, Kilaru Naturals took part in an event named BIOFACH INDIA and exhibited its products in New Delhi for local consumers to know about their product offerings as well as the health benefits offered by them.

Opportunities for Participants in the Amaranth Market: The potential for the growth of the amaranth market is quite high owing to its health benefits. The population in regions such as Northern America and Latin America consumes amaranth on a daily basis. If the same practice is adopted by other regions, it is likely to lead to global market growth.

Market Snapshot

