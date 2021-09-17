Erythrosine Market Has Witnessed Huge Demand In Past And Expected To Further Grow In Forecast Period 2028

Market Overview

Erythrosine, otherwise known as Red No.3, has been gaining high prominence as a food colorant. Having been characterized as one of the best chemicals in terms of performance, erythrosine is also gaining high prominence in case of printing and dyeing applications.

Favorable particulars on erythrosine by prominent organizations, such as European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and World Health Organization (WHO), have restored the confidence of food manufacturers to use it as a reliable food colorant. Multiple benefits of erythrosine apropos of skin and health has predominantly spurred its adoption of cosmetics and personal care products.

Competitive landscape

The Demand study on the Erythrosine market provides a comprehensive analysis that shape the competitive landscape & Sales Revenues.

Some of the key players operating in the global erythrosine market are Univar Colour; Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC; Dynemic Products Ltd.; Food Ingredient Solutions LLC; Parshwanath Dyestuff Industries; Sun Food Tech.; Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd.; BASF SE; Jagson Colorchem Limited; Matrix Pharma Chem; Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited; Rung International; Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd. and Kanegrade Ltd.

Key Developments in Erythrosine: In 2018, Kanegrade Ltd. announced that it has offered an extensive range of organic vegetables and herb mixes that contain natural & organic food additives. This is expected to boost the market for external organic food additives as people these days prefer organic and natural food over conventional food. In 2016, Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd. exhibited its products Herbo Core, an exhibition held in Kenya. This is expected to facilitate the growth of the company’s products in the MEA region.

Opportunities in the market for erythrosine: Increase in the demand for convenience food in the upcoming years is unstoppable. According to the WHO, the Erythrosine intake in Canada is more than that in the US and other regions. The distribution of products through small and large players is likely to significantly boost the erythrosine market in the coming years.

Market Snapshot :

From the 20th century, there has been an increase in the processing of food, which has led to the usage of new types of food additives such as nutritional agents, processing agents, preservatives, sensory agents, flavourings, colour retention agents, baking agents and acid regulators, among others. In recent decades, sensory agents, a type of food additive, registered enormous growth in the market. Sensory agents are colorants that are added to food and beverage products.

Colorants are an important characteristic of food as they directly influence the impression of the quality and the flavour of food. Erythrosine is a type of food colorant that is red in colour and is made from coal tar. It is an organic dye that consists of sodium and iodine.

It is commonly referred to as red dye due to its appearance. Erythrosine dyes are used in many modern foods such as ready-to-eat convenience foods, low-calorie foods, fruit juices and snacks. The burgeoning demand for erythrosine is expected to result in lucrative market growth as it is one of the major additives that is required for processed food products.

Global Erythrosine market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global erythrosine market has been segmented as

Beverages Convenience food and ready meals Bakery products Confectionary Functional food and nutrition

Cosmetics

On the basis of form, the global erythrosine market has been segmented as

Powdered Erythrosine

Liquid Erythrosine

Granule Erythrosine

On the basis of distribution, the global erythrosine market has been segmented as

Direct

Indirect Pharmaceuticals Specialty Stores Retail Online



On the basis of region, the global erythrosine market has been segmented as

Northern America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Colorants are of two different types: natural colorants and synthetic colorants. Natural colorants are obtained from plant extracts and synthetic colorants are treated with chemicals and aluminium hydroxide.

Erythrosine is a synthetic red colour that is primarily used as a food colorant in cocktails, candies, popsicles, coloured pistachio shells and cake decorating gels. Erythrosine is classed as a xanthene dye. Xanthene is a fluorescent dye that ranges from yellow to pink to bluish red.

The fluorescent colour that is being used in the food and beverage industry is achieved by the addition of xanthene and erythrosine dyes. Erythrosine imparts a bright pink shade with good stability to heat and is highly stable in the presence of sulphur dioxide, and this helps preserve the colour that is being added to food. Erythrosine is also being used in the pharmaceuticals industry for the colouring of capsules and tablets.

The erythrosine market is expected to register significant growth in the upcoming decade owing to an increase in the production and consumption of modern food such as ready-to-eat convenience food, fruit juices and others.

