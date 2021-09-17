Global Chromosomal Aberration Test Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2018-2026

Chromosomal aberration is a structural abnormality in one or more chromosomes. Several mutagenic agents are frequently exposed to the human population, they have potential to damage the DNA. In many cases result in the form of chromosomal aberration. Chromosomal aberration is majorly 4 type deletion, duplication, inversion, and translocation. Induced chromosomal aberrations can be classified into two main classes – chromosome type aberration and chromatids type aberrations. Chromosomal aberration includes rearrangement, breakage and numerical changes which play important role in cancer formation, heritable mutation, developmental abnormalities and embryonic loss. The most common type of chromosomal abnormality is aneyploidy. Chromosomal aberration test procedures importance is increasing with time for determination of genetic risk, DNA, and chromosomal structure changes. Chromosomal aberration tests performed in vitro and in vivo which are designed to detect compounds that include DNA damage. Basically test using mammalian cells is used to identify causative agents of structural changes in chromosomes. Chromosomal aberration test involves the real-time analysis of chromosomes to identify structural and sequential variation.

Increasing awareness about chromosomal aberration test among people suffering from genetic and chromosomal disorders is expected to drive the demand of Chromosomal Aberration Test Market. Growing number of people suffering from genetic disorders are expected to increase demand for chromosomal aberration testing procedures in order to have a healthy baby. Increasing application for chromosomal aberration testing for the diagnosis of disorders like minor disabilities like deafness and cancer expected to create high growth opportunities for chromosomal aberration test market players. Increasing birth abnormalities, adoption of genetic counseling, increasing rate of prenatal diagnosis and fertility treatment are some of the major driving factors of chromosomal aberration test market. Adoption of the point of care testing for quick diagnosis and guiding to doctor are expected to boost the demand of chromosomal aberration testing among healthcare professionals. There are some technical limitations like the higher cost of services, failure to detect abnormal results, standardization and poor test results in case of the contaminated sample. The high cost of testing and limited reimbursement policies is restraining the growth of chromosomal aberration test market.

The global chromosomal aberration test market is segmented on basis of test type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Test Type

Mammalian Chromosome Aberration Test

Genetic Toxicity Testing

Cytogenetic Testing

Bacterial Reverse Mutation Test

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnosis Laboratories

Fertility and Maternity Centers

Research Centers

Chromosomal aberration test is designed to evaluate the potential of test to induce chromosomal abnormalities such as exchanges and breaks. Chromosomal aberration assays are also used to detect chemicals that induce chromosome damage, including complex chromosome change such as rings, exchanges & dicentrics and chromatid & chromosome breaks. The global chromosomal aberration market is expected to witness high growth over forecast period owing to increasing number of the treatment-seeking rate for the genetic problem or avoiding birth defects problems among babies.

Some of the players operating in the global chromosomal aberration test market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Covance Inc., Molecular Toxicology, Inc., Environmental bio-detection products inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

