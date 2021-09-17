High Cost of Digital X-Ray Systems: A Major Restraint for Market Growth

Dental X-rays are key diagnostic tools used to evaluate the amount of the bone present, alveolar crest, cavities calculus, and other masses in dental examinations. They accurately detect abnormalities that are not visible during a routine dental examination.

Globally, the occurrence of dental disorders such as dental caries and periodontal disease is on the rise. This can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing life expectancy and growth in the elderly population. Worldwide, around 60% to 90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults have dental caries (source: WHO).

The growing number of dental disorders will thus help boost the demand for advanced dental imaging systems such as dental digital X-rays, which are required to diagnose and plan the treatment for these disorders.

All possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data was consolidated and added to detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report.

The intraoral X-ray systems are further segmented into PSP (Photostimulable phosphor) systems and digital sensors. The Digital sensors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015 and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the significant reduction in operating time and excellent-quality images obtained from these sensors as compared to PSP systems.

Growth in the Asian market can be attributed to growth in the geriatric population, the focus of emerging and leading market players to expand their presence in the developing Asian markets, rise in disposable income, less stringent regulatory guidelines, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growth in medical tourism in the region.

The dental digital X-ray market is highly competitive, encompassing a range of major as well as emerging players. Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LED Medical Diagnostics (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and Cefla s.c. (Italy) are prominent players in this market.