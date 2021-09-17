Biofilms Treatment Market is Expected To Reach $2.4 billion by 2025

According to a new market research report, “Biofilms Treatment Market by Products (Debridement Equipment, Gauze, Dressing, Gel, Ointment), Wound Type (Traumatic, Surgical, Open, Diabetic Foot, Venous Leg Ulcer & Burns), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Wound Care Centers, Homecare)-Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%. The rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds and the increasing incidence of burn injuries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.

The biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment; gauzes and dressings; gels, ointments, and sprays; wipes, pads, and lavage solutions; and grafts and matrices. The gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of age-related conditions and many treatment procedures carried out in hospitals.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57398610

The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.

Prominent players operating in the global biofilms treatment market include Smith & Nephew (UK), MiMedx Group Inc. (US), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and Medline Industries Inc. (US).