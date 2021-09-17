Why are 3D Wheel Aligner Manufacturers Proliferating in the United States

The global 3D wheel aligners market plunged into decline due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. While the automotive industry got battered amidst the pandemic, key players held onto the signs of recovery since the last quarter of 202. The latest edition of the ‘3D wheel aligners’ market study by Fact.MR provides an updated version of the in-depth insights on the market trends and its growth & restraining factors for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

According to Fact.MR, slow yet steady progress of the automotive industry will remain key to the growth of 3D wheel aligner manufacturers, while the focus of stakeholders will be on highly lucrative regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Overall, the market outlook will remain positive, and is projected to expand at a steady pace of close to 5% CAGR through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

4-camera 3D wheel aligners are anticipated to witness highest demand

High requirement for auto boom and lift version mounting types to propel market growth

Application in garage and auto manufacturing to fuel sales

High demand in road vehicles to bolster growth

The United States to hold a major market share in the world’s largest market for 3D wheel aligners – North America

China to remain at the forefront of the world’s fastest-growing 3D wheel aligners industry – Asia Pacific

Germany to emerge dominant in Europe, while the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, and Mexico will have progressive market outlooks through 2031

Is Demand from Automotive Industry Rising?

3D wheel aligners are highly required in the automotive industry in order to precisely align wheels on all types of cars. They are also capable in helping tires perform properly and allow them to last longer. As a result, suppliers and manufacturers in this industry are depending on the recovery of the automotive industry after getting over the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global 3D wheel aligners market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, with the competition becoming even tighter for key players. In order to sail through the cut-throat competition, key market players are emphasizing on diversifying their products.

For instance,

Hunter Engineering Company launched its new range of products such as Hunter HawkEye Elite® Wheel Aligner, Safety System Alignment®, and others, during the last 5 years.

Actia Muller launched its new Workwhop Equipment Solutions, including 3D wheel aligners, a couple of years back.

