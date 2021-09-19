Global PET Containers Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2028

Fact.MR delivers key insights on the PET containers market in its published report, titled “PET Containers Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028”. In terms of revenue, the PET containers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which Fact.MR offers thorough insights in this report.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1321

Over 500 billion PET bottles are used globally for packaging of different goods in the food & beverages, chemical, household, personal care and other industries. PET containers are cost-effective packaging solutions that are used for packaging of mineral water, carbonated beverages, ready-to-drink and other food applications.

On the basis of container type, market for PET containers is segmented into bottles, jars, pails, clamshells, trays and others (cans, cups, vials, etc.). On the basis of technology, the PET containers market is segmented into stretch blow molding, extrusion blow molding and thermoforming. Based on the end-use industry, the PET containers market is segmented into food, beverages, home care & personal care, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemical and others.

High Consumption of Bottled Water Driving the Growth for PET Containers Market

According to Earth Day Organization, people in the U.S. purchased nearly 1 million PET containers of all types per minute in 2016. The customers in the developed countries have become more health conscious and are switching from sugary soft drinks to the healthier and more natural drinks.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1321

The sales of PET containers in bottled water application has grown at more than 10% rate for the past few years in the developed countries. The declining profit margins of carbonated drinks sales has been compelling the beverage companies to invest more on bottled water, which is consequently driving the sales of PET containers.

Lighter PET Containers in Packaging is Trending

The effort to provide lighter packaging has been one of the initial developments in plastic bottles, enabling it to surpass the volume of glass as the packaging option for brands/consumers. Nowadays, packaging manufacturers are trying to save even more by using lightweight PET containers. The advantage of lighter PET containers packaging are numerous, such as lower raw material cost and savings on shipping which can reduce the energy costs and volumes in landfill trashes. According to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), the average weight of a 500 ml PET containers has dropped by 48% in the recent past.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1321

PET Containers: Highly Fragmented Market

The PET containers market is highly fragmented, where Plastipak Holdings, the largest players account for a mere 3% share. Plastipak produces nearly 40.1 billion PET containers and preforms. The top ten players in PET containers market make up only one-third of the market, although they cater to most of the applications.

Key players operating in the PET containers market include Plastipak Holdings, Inc., RETAL Industries Ltd., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Resilux NV, Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd., Esterform Packaging Limited, Berry Group, Inc, Indorama Ventures Public Co., Ltd, Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd., and Eskapet Pet Ürünleri Kimya San. ve Tic. Ltd.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/06/1996478/0/en/Metal-Forging-Market-to-Rise-at-7-CAGR-through-2029-Demand-from-Aerospace-and-Automotive-Industries-Aids-Growth-Says-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Room Pressure Monitor Market Analysis on Assessment of Deployment of Room Pressure Monitors and Product Type, 2021-2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/4888/room-pressure-monitor-market

LNG Vaporizers Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/4158/lng-vaporizers-market

Animal Feed Mixer Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/4162/animal-feed-mixer-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com