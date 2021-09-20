Space DC-DC Converter Market Growing at the Fastest Rate in APAC and North America Region

CITY, Country, 2021-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The report on the space DC-DC converter system market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2017 to 2026. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.

The space DC-DC converters market is expected to grow from USD 35 million in 2021 to USD 52 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as rise in demand satellite constellation, and increasing exoplanet explorations.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=159918662

Based on vertical, The space DC-DC converter Market will majorly be driven by the rising power sector in the forecasted year. There has been a significant rise in the demand for energy throughout major and growing countries. Various countries are not being able to fulfill the rising demand for energy as a reason of which there are projects rising in the alternate power and energy sector in order to supply according to the increasing demand of energy. Industries around the world are finding an alternate source of energy which could be safer and more reliable forms of energy. Hence, a rapid rise has been noticed in the space DC-DC converter market.

Based on form factor, the enclosed type space DC-DC converter is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. An enclosed converters are designed to operate at higher temperatures. DC-DC converters with enclosed form factors can provide up to the 10:1 input range. Rad-Hard POL converter from STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) is an enclosed DC-DC converter used in the attitude and orbit control subsystem (AOCS).

Based on the input voltage, the >12v segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. With the rising space application the demand for low input voltage space DC-DC converter is also increasing

Based on output voltage, the 5v output voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Power converters with such low voltage output are also known as step soen DC-DC converters and have greater efficiency when compared to converters with other output voltages. With rising demand for low power applications, the demand for DC-DC converters with output voltage 5v will rise during the projected period.

Based on output power, the 10-29 W output power segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. DC-DC converters with output power 10-29W offer various features, such as synchronized input, radiation-tolerant, remote sense capability, indefinite short circuit protection, and fully isolated. These features make the DC-DC converters suitable for critical space applications. VPT, Inc. (US) offers the SVRHF2800S DC-DC converter, which is a 15W space DC-DC converter that provides very low output noise and is suitable for space applications.

Based on the product type, the isolated type DC-DC converter are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Isolated DC-DC converters provide isolation between the input and output sections of the device. A transformer is used for providing isolation; it provides isolation between the input and output sides to prevent the output side of the converter from harmful current surges. Isolated DC-DC converters are designed for high-power rugged scenarios where isolation between supply line and subsystem is preferred for preventing any damage. In space applications, isolated DC-DC converters are used in many systems, such as electric power subsystems (EPS) and power distribution units (PDUs). Vicor Corporation (US), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US), and Infineon Technologies (Germany) are the leading manufacturers of isolated DC-DC converters.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=159918662

Asia Pacific and North America are the largest markets of the space DC-DC converters during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for Asia Pacific, leading the global DC-DC converter market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced power converter in the region. Increasing satellite launches by countries such as India for earth observation is also expected to drive the demand for space DC-DC converters in the region. For example, in February 2021, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched Amazonia-1 along with 18 co-passenger satellites, an optical earth observation satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, India. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. The space DC-DC converters market in North America is driven by the increase in space programs and the launch of new satellites. Space DC-DC converters are power modules used in spacecraft and satellites to provide continuous power supply to the space power management systems. Recent technological developments in satellite manufacturing through electric propulsion systems increased the demand for more efficient space DC-DC power products in the market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com