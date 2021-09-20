Market of Methyl Formate predicted to witness steady growth and represent significant revenue share

Methyl formate, also known as methyl methanoate, is a formate ester and is widely used in the foundry and plastics industry. It is also used as a precursor for the manufacturing of formic acid, which is further a key raw material for the organic chemical industry and is used in the animal feed, silage preservative, and leather tanning industry. The chemical industry has witnessed tremendous growth over the recent past and is further expected to witness a steady increase in the near future.

Methyl Formate Market Overview

The long-term growth of the market is pegged to be driven by socioeconomic trends, such as rapid population growth and rise of affluent middle-class in the emerging markets of India and China.

Steady economic growth in developing countries, such as China, India, Brazil and ASEAN countries, and rising per capita disposable income and expenditure in these regions are the major factors expected to drive the demand for pharmaceutical product and escalates the growth of methyl formate market.

Methyl Formate Market Segmentation

Global methyl formate market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use.

On the basis of product type methyl formate market is segmented as:

Methyl Format 92-97%

Methyl Format 97%

Others

On the basis of end-use, methyl formate market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical

Metal Foundries

Pesticides

Others

Important doubts related to the Methyl Formate Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Methyl Formate Market Key Players

Methyl formate manufacturers significantly invested in R&D to explore the usage across the new application area. Such companies have also collaborated with end users and explored the possibilities and the suitability of methyl formate in multiple applications.

Methyl formate manufacturing companies have opted to acquire new channel partners, who could reach target customers and ensure new customer acquisitions for the company. The key players in the methyl formate market are mentioned below.

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck Group)

Tradex CorporationMitubishi Gas Chemicals

Chevron Chemical Company

The Good Scents Company

Isotopes Inc.

GFS Chemicals

Shaanxi Top Pharm

Methyl formate market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Methyl formate Market Segments

Methyl formate Market Dynamics

Methyl formate Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

