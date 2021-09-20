Sale starts from $7,950 – Meet Our New Barrel Sauna Collection Designed For Outdoor Spaces

Idaho, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Saunas: Today, outdoor saunas are becoming a new trend for the people. So, with the increasing demand for outdoor saunas, here Scandia Manufacturing brings stylish Barrel Sauna Kit for you. With the innovation of these outdoor barrel saunas, you can absolutely bring a new touch of uniqueness to your backyard space.

When you are going to visit our www.saunas.com site, then here you will find two different options featured in the Barrel Saunas category. The first one is categorized as Classic Barrel Sauna & the second one is named as Canopy Barrel Sauna. In both these categories, you are also going to find different sizes which you can choose according to your outdoor space.



By having this Barrel Sauna in your backyard, you are literally going to enjoy multiple benefits like unique style, convenience and affordability as well. These portable barrel sauna rooms are uniquely designed in cylindrical shape where proper significance is given to the greater air exchange from top to bottom that absolutely make your personal sauna room extremely advantageous. This kind of significant level you are certainly not going to find with the squared corner traditional sauna rooms.

If we talk about the ceiling style and standard wall sauna rooms then they usually consume more time to heat up the room. Whereas barrel style sauna rooms are designed in cylindrical structure which have 23% less cubic feet of area that genuinely take comparatively less time to heat up the whole room.

The size range of Scandia Barrel Saunas starts from 72’’W x 77’’H x 47’’D dimension and that goes maximum to 84’’W x 77’’H x 96 ‘D. Further, in the minimum range of the sauna room, two persons can be easily adjusted. And the sauna rooms with maximum dimension range can simply be occupied with the presence of upto 8 persons.

All the models of Sauna heat rooms will be equipped with Wi-Fi heater controller for making your personal sauna therapy experience easy, convenient and of course upto the mark. Not only this, you can also add on further latest updates in your personal sauna room customization list such as a gas heating unit and full glass doors as well.

At www.saunas.com, here you are going to find every necessary element for assembling a customized sauna room. And the assembling of parts of the sauna room is absolutely easy. After the completion of assembling all parts of a sauna therapy room, you can truly enjoy the great look and feel and moreover a unique outdoor experience with certain benefits of sauna bathing. Now the parts which you will be required for setting up your own personal sauna room are Top final stave, Door, Front Panel, Guard Rail, Cradles/Base, Bench support beam, Door handle, Staves, SS Straps, Ceiling Lighting, Benches, Floor, Vent Cover, Back panel and Door hinge (2pcs).

Here you can simply ask for made-to-order sauna rooms along with hand finished work features so that you can simultaneously enjoy the benefit of comfort and luxury all at once. Our sauna room customization services let you be directly involved in designing your own personal sauna room so that your low space availity can be adjusted in a good manner. Apart from this, by involving yourself personally, you can certainly suggest and choose your favorite accessories and features from our given list of customization.

So, whatever your needs are for setting up your own personal as well as an appropriate sauna room, such as a basic sauna room with all facilities, a sauna room with economical budget, a ready-to-use kind of sauna room which is extremely easy to set up or maybe an extraordinary one which can literally enhance the grace of your outdoor space, you can genuinely rely on www.saunas.com for this!!!

About Us:

At www.saunas.com, we provide a tremendous range of sauna rooms where you can choose different styles and sizes as well offered by leading manufacturers and top class brands. Here we are absolutely capable enough of providing you with the customized indoor and outdoor saunas power packed with unique inventory. Moreover, you can also have different forms of saunas for achieving specific kinds of benefits such as Himalayan Salt Saunas, Do-it-yourself Saunas, Infrared Saunas, and portable kinds of saunas as well.