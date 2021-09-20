Polyimide resin Market: Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 – 2029

Polyimide resins are a thermosetting type of polymer with high temperature resistant properties. It can be operated between – 269 0C to 400 0C temperature range and has excellent insulating properties. All these factors allow the use of polyimide resin in a wide range of applications, not limiting to electronics, adhesive & films, aerospace and military. The solar sailor IKAROS also uses sails made from polyimide resin due to its exceptional mechanical and thermal stability. Polyimide resins are mostly manufactured by using the reaction between dianhydride and diamines. Around 30% of the global polyimide production is supplied from Asia Pacific region. North America accounts for about 20% of the global polyimide resin supply to the market.

Polyimide resin Market: Dynamics

Polyimide resins are widely used in electrical industry due to its physical and mechanical properties. It offers high flexibility so the copper based electrical circuits are printed on these resins. Polyimide resin is used as an insulator in electric and magnetic wires and in making flexible wires that connect internal circuits in complicated systems. Polyimide resin is used as an insulating film (micro -coating) for manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) & micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS). Polyimide resin is used to make fiber that has a wide range of applications including clothing (for fire fighters), air filters to separate dust and particulate matter and in filters used in reverse osmosis system in food industry for the production of syrups. Polyimide resins are used in adhesives tapes as well. Polyimide resin is extensively used in aerospace technologies in high temperature applications in engines, reusable launch vehicles, and propulsion and complex fan blades. The increasing space expedition programs around the globe is very likely to increase the demand for polyimide resins for the manufacture of high temperature complex matrix resin. The major consumers of polyimide resins are Western Europe, Japan and the United states. The developments in aerospace industry, increasing affordable space expeditions and satellite launches are further expected to increase the demand for polyimide resin. The polyimide resin is also used in the manufacturing of medical tubes, such as vascular catheters as it provides flexibility and offers sufficient burst pressure resistance along with chemical resistance. Polyimide resin is used in solar sailing space crafts to make solar sails.

The fluctuations in the cost of crude oil affects the cost of manufacturing of polyimide as it is produced from petroleum-based derivatives. Also, there is an increase in the manufacturing of bio-based polyimide resin due to growing demand for environment-friendly products. These are the key restraints for the market of polyimide resin.

Polyimide resin Market: Segments

On the basis of end-use industry, the market can be segmented as:

Adhesive tapes
LCDs
Flexible circuits
Electrical wires
Aerospace
Foam
Clothing ( fire protective)
Military
Air purifying systems
Reverse Osmosis systems.
On the basis of physical presence, the market can be segmented as:

Liquid polyimide resin
Solid polyimide resin
On the basis of geographical regions, the market is segmented into

North America
Europe
Latin America
East Asia
South East Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Polyimide resin: Regional Outlook

The market for polyimide resin resides majorly in the developed regions like North America (USA & Canada), Europe and East Asia (Japan, China & Korea) as the production of electronic devices is more. However, the growth of aerospace industries in South Asian region is expected to increase the demand for the production of polyimide resins in the region. The increase in investments for the production of smartphones in Asia-Pacific region is expected to result moderate growth in the demand for polyimide resins. There is continuous increase in the production of military equipment across the globe, which would further lead to increase in demand for the production of polyimide resins. The demand for the production of polyimide resin from Middle East and Africa region is expected to be low.

Polyimide resin: Key Players

There are many key players in the market. Some of leading players include:

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Hitachi chemical
Solvay
UBE industries Ltd
Mitsui Chemicals INC
SABIC
Saint-Gobain S.A
Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.
Flexcon Company, Inc.
Kaneka Corporation
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the polyimide resins market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The polyimide resin market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

