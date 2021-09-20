Polyimide resin Market: Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 – 2029

Polyimide resins are a thermosetting type of polymer with high temperature resistant properties. It can be operated between – 269 0C to 400 0C temperature range and has excellent insulating properties. All these factors allow the use of polyimide resin in a wide range of applications, not limiting to electronics, adhesive & films, aerospace and military. The solar sailor IKAROS also uses sails made from polyimide resin due to its exceptional mechanical and thermal stability. Polyimide resins are mostly manufactured by using the reaction between dianhydride and diamines. Around 30% of the global polyimide production is supplied from Asia Pacific region. North America accounts for about 20% of the global polyimide resin supply to the market.

Polyimide resin Market: Dynamics

Polyimide resins are widely used in electrical industry due to its physical and mechanical properties. It offers high flexibility so the copper based electrical circuits are printed on these resins. Polyimide resin is used as an insulator in electric and magnetic wires and in making flexible wires that connect internal circuits in complicated systems. Polyimide resin is used as an insulating film (micro -coating) for manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) & micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS). Polyimide resin is used to make fiber that has a wide range of applications including clothing (for fire fighters), air filters to separate dust and particulate matter and in filters used in reverse osmosis system in food industry for the production of syrups. Polyimide resins are used in adhesives tapes as well. Polyimide resin is extensively used in aerospace technologies in high temperature applications in engines, reusable launch vehicles, and propulsion and complex fan blades. The increasing space expedition programs around the globe is very likely to increase the demand for polyimide resins for the manufacture of high temperature complex matrix resin. The major consumers of polyimide resins are Western Europe, Japan and the United states. The developments in aerospace industry, increasing affordable space expeditions and satellite launches are further expected to increase the demand for polyimide resin. The polyimide resin is also used in the manufacturing of medical tubes, such as vascular catheters as it provides flexibility and offers sufficient burst pressure resistance along with chemical resistance. Polyimide resin is used in solar sailing space crafts to make solar sails.

Download Brochure of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3782

The fluctuations in the cost of crude oil affects the cost of manufacturing of polyimide as it is produced from petroleum-based derivatives. Also, there is an increase in the manufacturing of bio-based polyimide resin due to growing demand for environment-friendly products. These are the key restraints for the market of polyimide resin.

Polyimide resin Market: Segments

On the basis of end-use industry, the market can be segmented as:

Adhesive tapes

LCDs

Flexible circuits

Electrical wires

Aerospace

Foam

Clothing ( fire protective)

Military

Air purifying systems

Reverse Osmosis systems.

On the basis of physical presence, the market can be segmented as:

Liquid polyimide resin

Solid polyimide resin

On the basis of geographical regions, the market is segmented into

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Polyimide resin: Regional Outlook

The market for polyimide resin resides majorly in the developed regions like North America (USA & Canada), Europe and East Asia (Japan, China & Korea) as the production of electronic devices is more. However, the growth of aerospace industries in South Asian region is expected to increase the demand for the production of polyimide resins in the region. The increase in investments for the production of smartphones in Asia-Pacific region is expected to result moderate growth in the demand for polyimide resins. There is continuous increase in the production of military equipment across the globe, which would further lead to increase in demand for the production of polyimide resins. The demand for the production of polyimide resin from Middle East and Africa region is expected to be low.

Request Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3782

Polyimide resin: Key Players

There are many key players in the market. Some of leading players include:

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Hitachi chemical

Solvay

UBE industries Ltd

Mitsui Chemicals INC

SABIC

Saint-Gobain S.A

Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

Flexcon Company, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the polyimide resins market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The polyimide resin market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Polyimide resin Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Polyimide resin Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS & Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)

The Polyimide resin report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The polyimide resin report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The polyimide resin report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Polyimide Resin Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About us:

A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our seasoned consultants use the latest technology to create hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in our clients’ trust in our expertise. Coverage spans a wide range from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but most niche categories can also be analyzed. We have sales offices in the US and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Tell us your goals and we will become a competent research partner.

Contact:

US Office:

11140 Rockville Hecht Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

us

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Lot number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Homepage: https: //www.factmr.com