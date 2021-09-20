Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Worth $411.1 Million by 2022 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report “Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Circulating Biomarkers, Region, End User, Investments, Market Dynamics, Platform Comparison (NGS, PCR), Competitive Landscape (Acquisition, Mergers, Collaboration, Competitive technology) – Global Forecasts to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 411.1 million by 2022 from USD 145.4 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 23.1%.

Browse 15 market data Tables and 11 Figures spread through 82 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=150106081

The key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, technological advancement to augment market revenues, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D.

By circulating biomarkers, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017

Based on circulating biomarkers, the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. In 2017, the cfDNA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market. The ability of cfDNA for easy and early assessment of patient prognosis and occurrence in other body fluids along with blood is driving the growth of the cfDNA segment in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market.

By end user, the reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017

Based on end user, the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and other end users (research institutes, public health laboratories, pathology laboratories, and small molecular laboratories). Reference laboratories form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment of the liquid biopsy market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing volume of liquid biopsy test samples outsourced to reference laboratories owing to their well-equipped set up for genetic testing.

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America accounted for the largest share of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market in 2017, followed by Europe. A number of factors such as the easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies (such as PCR and NGS) among healthcare professionals, rising prevalence of breast cancer in the US and Canada, technological advancements in breast cancer liquid biopsy products, and growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy are aiding market growth in the region.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150106081

The key players in the global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market are QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Genomic Health, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), Trovagene, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), and MDx Health SA (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/breast-cancer-liquid-biopsy.asp