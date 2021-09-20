EMS Products Market Worth 25.56 Billion USD by 2022 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research “EMS Products Market by Type (Laryngoscope, ET Tube, ECG, Pulse Oximeter, EEG, ICP, TCD, Temperature and Pre-Natal Monitors, Disinfectant, Dressing, Suture, Staple, Wheelchair, Beds), Application (Cardiac, Trauma), End User – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 25.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 19.01 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Browse 124 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 174 Pages and in-depth TOC on “EMS Products Market”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195094847

Factors driving the growth of this market include high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development (including the establishment of and improvements in emergency care infrastructure.

Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Equipment are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

By type, the EMS Products Market is classified into life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and other EMS products. The life support and emergency resuscitation equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global EMS Products Market in 2017. The rising number of emergency visits and the growing requirement of life-support equipment (specially to prevent respiratory or heart failure in critically ill patients) are the major factors supporting the growth of this market segment.

The cardiac care application segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

By application, the Emergency Medical Service Products Market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global EMS Products Market in 2017. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the rising geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment

Hospitals & trauma centers are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the Emergency Medical Service Products Market is segmented into hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. In 2017, the hospitals & trauma centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global EMS Products Market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic conditions and trauma injuries and growth in investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide for hospital infrastructure development are the two major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2017

Based on region, the Emergency Medical Service Products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the EMS Products Market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the rising number of emergency visits, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, and the strong presence of major players in the region.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195094847

Key players in the EMS Products Market include Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), and C. R. Bard (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ems-product.asp