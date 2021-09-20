Flexible Display Market Overview, Future and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 20 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Flexible Display Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Flexible Display market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Flexible Display Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Flexible Display Market forecast.

The Flexible Display Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global flexible display market is projected to reach USD 39.19 billion by 2025 and registering a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Growing adoption of lightweight and energy-efficient consumer electronic devices is a major factor in driving the market growth. Flexible displays are energy-efficient, lightweight, and shatter-proof, which is encouraging consumer electronics manufacturers to adopt this display.

Moreover, increasing sales of consumer electronics devices such as foldable laptops, bendable TVs and wearable devices are projected to boost the demand for flexible displays over the forecast period. Further, enhancement in flexible Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED) is projected to surge the demand over the next few years.

Increasing demand for flexible displays from the automotive and healthcare industries is expected to drive the growth for flexible display market during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers are engaged in integrating this display in vehicle interiors. For example, in 2019, Audi AG and Samsung Corporation entered a strategic partnership to promote the Audi Prologue A9 Prototype. This car will be integrated with high resolution and flexible Samsung OLED display which will assist driver to control vehicle settings.

Emergence of advanced technology in displays is projected to open new growth opportunities for manufacturers and they can offer high-quality flexible displays. However, high initial investment to set up flexible display manufacturing plant can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the companies for Flexible Display market are:

Corning Incorporated; Electronics Co., Ltd.; Innolux Corp.; AU Optronics Corp.; E Ink Holdings, Inc.; Japan Display Inc.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; Royole; Samsung, Sharp Corp. (Foxconn) and BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

