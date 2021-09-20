Big Data as a Service Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Big Data as a Service Market size is anticipated to value USD 51.9 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 38.7% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The increasing need for data storage, handling, processing and analysis for business expansion is expected to drive the market growth.

The large enterprise segment dominated the global market in 2018 due to their need for data handling data warehousing, a data hub and transformation. While the small & medium business segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to its features like ease of accessibility and requirement of low cost to set up data centers.

The BFSI end-use segment accounted for the largest share across the global market in 2018 due to the increasing need for regulatory scrutiny. The manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to benefits of BDaaS like mass customization, enhanced supply and quality planning & defect detection.

Request a Sample Copy of Big Data as a Service Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-big-data-as-a-service-bdaas-market/request-sample

In 2018, North America dominated the global market with a 35.0% share on account of the increasing number of e-commerce portals and their usage across this region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the significant growth from 2019 to 2025 owing to surging usage of internet and smartphones that generates a large amount of data.

The Big data as a service (BDaaS) market includes key players such as Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Google LLC, and Oracle Corporation. They are constantly implementing strategies like collaborations, mergers, partnerships and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Big Data as a Service Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Big Data as a Service Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Hadoop-as-a-Service

Data-as-a-Service

Data Analytics-as-a-Service

Big Data as a Service Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Small and Medium-sized Business

Large Enterprise

Big Data as a Service End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Access Big Data as a Service Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-big-data-as-a-service-bdaas-market

Big Data as a Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com