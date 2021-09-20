Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market was estimated at USD 12.5 billion in the year 2015. The increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising awareness regarding advanced diagnostics solutions as well as technological advancements are expected to boost the in vitro diagnostic market in the Asia Pacific region.

Drivers

The increasing need for rapid diagnostics, rise in healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the countries like India and China attributes to the escalating growth rate of the in vitro diagnostics in the region. Moreover, the increasing per capita income in these countries also has led to boost in the in vitro diagnostics market. The other major factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing gross domestic products, and disposable income.

High population, cheap labor, unmet needs of targeted population, as well as escalating incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases have triggered major global players to enter the regional market. The increasing number of funds and more investments in the emerging economies has also helped to boost the demand for IVD products in the region. However, the strict regulatory policies are expected to the restraint the market growth of IVD.

Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Reagents

Instruments

Services

Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Immunoassays

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Molecular Diagnosis

Microbiology

Coagulation

Other

Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Drug Testing

Others

The major players include Affymetrix, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Alere, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Inc., Vela Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc., among others.

In order to gain a competitive edge in the market, major players have undertaken several organic as well as inorganic strategies. Some of the key strategies include new product launch and development, geographic expansion, mergers, acquisition, and agreement among others.

