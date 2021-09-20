Artificial Ventilation And Anesthesia Masks Market Forecast Report By Type, Demand, Technology & Scope, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Artificial Ventilation And Anesthesia Masks Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population who are prone to several chronic disorders. Artificial ventilation are the devices that replace or improve the function of inspiratory muscles by offering the required energy to the body.

Key Players:

CareFusion

Air Liquide Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

HOFFRICHTER GmbH

Drager

Phillips

ResMed

Ambu

Acutronic Medical Systems

GaleMed

Growth Drivers:

Anesthesia masks are used for surgeries patient completely asleep (unconscious) while operation. Altogether, they help improve the patient’s safety by offering new modes of ventilation like pressure-control ventilation, synchronized intermittent compulsory ventilation, and (PSV) pressure-support ventilation. Artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market is driven by growing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the recent years. Every year, millions of people including children and adults are reported of losing lives in North America. Hence, increasing need for emergency and home-care treatment are expected to drive artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks industry in the coming years. Moreover, technological innovations and growing consumer awareness regarding various treatments are majorly driving the market of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks.

However, original equipment manufacturers offering competitive pricing and United States health reforms are restraining artificial ventilation & anesthesia masks market. Moreover, technological innovations and medical tourism are acting as opportunities in the market of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks.

Application Outlook:

Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market, by Application for High Risk Procedures Operation Room Intensive Care Units Emergency Room Dental

Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market, by Application for Moderate Risk Procedures Operation Room Intensive Care Units Emergency Room Dental

Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market, by Application for Standard Risk Procedures Operation Room Intensive Care Units Emergency Room Dental Homecare



Regional Outlook:

Geographically, artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks industry is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America is projected to hold maximum share owing to high-quality healthcare services, growing investment in research & development. Asia Pacific is also expected to lead the market of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks at a faster rate owing to the growing healthcare facilities, enhancement in reimbursement policies and rise in prevalence of various disorders.

