Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 – Future Opportunities and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Columns, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Leukapheresis Products Market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Leukapheresis Market”

185 – Tables

66 – Figures

247 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20283148

The Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis andc cellular therapies, stringent donor recruitment criteria, and long procedural time for leukapheresis are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The leukapheresis disposables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market

Based on type, the leukapheresis market is segmented into leukapheresis disposables and leukaphersis devices. The large share of the leukapheresis disposables segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of disposables during leukapheresis procedures, increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the collection of leukopaks and isolated PBMCs from leukopaks for research applications, and the increasing adoption of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures.

The research applications segment expected to grow at highest CAGR in the leukapheresis products market in the forecast period

Based on application, the leukapheresis market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of cell-based immunotherapies and leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development.

The blood component providers & blood centers segment holds the highest market share in the leukapheresis products market

Based on end user, the leukapheresis market is segmented into blood component providers & blood centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & transfusion centers. Blood component providers & blood centers hold the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand for leukopaks for the development of CAR T-cell therapies, and the increasing demand for blood components in clinical conditions such as cancer.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20283148

The diseased leukopaks segment is projected to grow at the highest rate forecast period

Based on type, the leukopaks market is segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. In this segment, the diseased leukopaks segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for diseased-state leukopaks for cell interaction studies, drug toxicity studies, preclinical development of cell-based therapeutics, immunotherapy, immune-oncology studies, and regenerative medicine is driving the growth of this segment.

The acute lymphocytic leukemia segment holds the largest share in the leukopaks market

Based on indication, the acute lymphocytic leukemia segment accounts for the largest share of the market, by indication. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on the development of leukopak-based cell therapies for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and a high number of CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials for ALL.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukopaks market in the forecast period

Based on end user, segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic & research institutes. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are projected to grow at the highest CAGR in this market in the forecast period. Thi highest growth rate can be attributed to increasing collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with academic institutes, research centers, and hospitals for new drug development.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=20283148

North America to dominate the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market during the forecast period

The leukapheresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.

Prominent players in the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), and StemExpress, LLC. (US).