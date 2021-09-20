Body Composition Analyzers Market – Growth Factors Analysis, Share and Forecast

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product (Bio-impedance analyzer/DEXA/Skinfold calipers/ADP/Hydrostatic weighing), & End-users (Hospitals/Fitness & wellness centers/Academic & Research Center/Home-users) – Analysis & Global Forecast”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is poised to reach USD 668.16 Million, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%.

The Body composition analysis is the process to evaluate the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It gives the precise measurement of body fat in relation to lean body mass. Evaluation of body composition is essential in order to determine the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat. The growth of the overall body composition analyzers market can be contributed to rise in obese population across the globe, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements.

The global body composition analyzers market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users and region.

Based on product, the market is segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market, by product in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic and research centers. In 2016, hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market, by end users in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in osteoporosis cases, increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients and increasing health consciousness among masses.

basis of region, the Body Composition Analyzers Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.

The major players in body composition analyzers market include InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others.