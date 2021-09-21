Transform Your Creative Ideas Into Print At Ex Why Zed!

Colchester, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ex Why Zed (https://exwhyzed.co.uk) is one of the best booklet printing companies, offering quality and affordable printing services. Whether small or large sizes, they guarantee to deliver their products with the highest quality possible.

This printing company offers high-quality printing solutions, specialising in producing creative booklet prints for illustrators and photographers. They can print these pieces in custom sizes depending on the clients’ requests. The largest size they can print is an A3. But for cost-effective sizes, clients can limit their choices between A4 portrait and A5 landscape. Moreover, everyone can also choose the binding options they desire for the final product. They have a wire stitched option, which is best for booklets with up to 48 pages. The other option is the perfect bound, which uses glue instead of staples. These binding methods guarantee that all printed booklets are sturdy.

Those who will order any of their products will be provided with their file set up guides, helping them with the technicalities of book printing. They have excellent customer service where clients can speak with regards to their queries about their printing processes and other related information. Moreover, for clients who want to ensure the quality of their products, Ex Why Zed can send them free paper samples for them to examine up close. And all products that are ordered within the UK are entitled to free delivery. However, for orders outside the UK, they can also deliver them but has a charge applied for the shipping.

Moreover, Ex Why Zed offer casebound book printing. They make a high-end premium casebound cover that is perfect for photography books, artist catalogues, dissertations, and children’s books. A sample of their casebound book is made with a greyboard case, which is matt laminated on the outside, and pages are printed using 170gsm silk for brighter, shinier print. Clients have the freedom to choose from different sizes, finishing, and quality of papers and casebound covers.

To see some of their sample prints, interested clients can browse their portfolio by visiting their website at https://exwhyzed.co.uk.

About Ex Why Zed

Established in 2006, Ex Why Zed is a well-known printing company that uses industry-leading machines to produce the highest quality print outputs possible. They can help transform people’s ideas into print. Some examples of their printed materials are children’s books, photo books, booklets, and artist catalogues. With more than 15 years in the printing industry, they have collaborated with some famous companies, such as Disney, Nike, BBC Sport, and Skype. For any enquiries, you may fill out their contact form by visiting this link: https://exwhyzed.co.uk/contact. Alternatively, you can also send them an email at hello@exwhyzed.co.uk or talk to one of their representatives by calling 01206 766647.