What will be the dynamics for the adoption of service robotics based on type?

Northbrook, IL, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The professional type of service robots are expected to be the most widely adopted. Professional service robots are high-tech, sophisticated, and expensive service robots that are increasingly being deployed in factories, hospitals, public buildings, and hazardous environments. Due to the high cost of service robots, their penetration in domestic applications is less.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/service-robotics-market-681.html

Which component will contribute more to the overall market share by 2027?

The hardware component will contribute significantly to the market due to the innovative designs required on the hardware side. Sensors and control units on both domestic and commercial type service robots remain expensive. Operating costs for drones are often high, because the batteries have to be frequently replaced if the drones are flown on a frequent basis. Batteries often contribute to a major portion to the running costs of a drone, especially when used for commercial applications. Exoskeletons remain very expensive for personal use unless some coverage is provided by the insurance. Even pool cleaning robots remain expensive today for majority of urban households. Although hardware component will have the larger share of the market, it is expected to decrease over time due to economies of scale.

How will technological developments such as AI and RaaS change the service robotics landscape in the future?

Advancement in AI is expected to drastically improve the operational capabilities for service robotics and provide a desired long-term outcome for increased productivity, real-time guidance, and data-driven performance. AI can also be used to help a robot self-learn which paths are best for certain processes while it is in operation. This way, users can teach their robots to perform custom tasks based on their specific applications, such as small-scale agriculture and mining. Businesses are increasingly becoming interested in RaaS because of its flexibility, scalability, and the lower cost of entry than traditional models. Hence, RaaS allows small and medium-sized businesses to benefit from robotics without the often cost-prohibitive initial investments.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=681

Which region is expected to adopt service robotics at a fast rate?

APAC region is expected to adopt service robotics at the fastest rate. Developing countries such as China and India are expected to have a high potential for the future growth of the market.

What are the key market dynamics influencing market growth? How will they turn into strengths or weaknesses of companies operating in the market space?

Growing adoption of robots for new applications is providing high returns on investment. This is due to advantages such as increased productivity, streamlined processes, and enhanced workplace safety. The main benefit of using service robots is the reduction in operations cost and high ROI. Service robots have recently been introduced for delivery applications in e-commerce. The need for high efficiency in automotive, healthcare, e-commerce, and food & beverages industries is increasing the demand for automation. In addition to this, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increasing need to contain hospital-acquired infections regularly, which has fueled the need for adoption of robots for the purpose of disinfection and sanitation, which is expected to strengthen the market demand further.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441