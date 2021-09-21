The Ultimate Guide To Choosing An Official Google Partner Agency

Bhubaneswar, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Here at Qtonix Software Pvt. Ltd., we’re excited to say that we have taken our Google Ads services to the next level! Recently, we became certified Google Partners! Gaining Partner status means that we have been able to illustrate AdWords skills and expertise, met the Google ad spending elements across a portfolio of managed clients, delivered client revenue growth, and sustained growth.

If you are looking for an agency that offers Google AdWords and has the necessary experience and accreditation of Google to help you overcome challenging situations, then look no further than us.

Google has recognized our expertise in PPC (Pay-Per-Click) advertising through our years of hard-working and the performance of the accounts we manage for our clients to help them run the most effective online ad campaigns. Not only this, our Google Partner certification means many good things for you.

Read on to learn more about the Google Partner program and the benefits of choosing to work with a Google Premier Partner that can help you get better results in your business.

How does Qtonix become a certified Google partner?

Google awards its Google Partner program only to those companies who have a sound knowledge of Google products, a sizable client base, and a consistent track record of success. Becoming an official Google partner is a tough job to crack. The company is required to employ multiple staff who are certified in Google AdWords and continuously meet Google’s standards through sustained growth of client base while participating in ongoing training programs of Google. The agency must also be able to demonstrate that they are up to date with the latest trends and developments in the industry.

In today’s world, so many things change regularly, but we at Qtonix Software Pvt. Ltd. are always prepared to handle those changes and provide high-quality Google Ads management for our clients. Our Adwords Certified Professionals have passed extensive certification exams, met strict standards, and proved their thorough understanding through the management of accounts in the past.

What are the advantages you will get while working with Qtonix?

As Google Partners, we are well versed with all the digital marketing techniques to help our clients grow their business online. What does this mean for you? Well, if you are looking for some help in digital marketing, then our multiple employees certified in Google AdWords can provide you with the best Google Ads services drawing in new leads and conversions for your business. Read on to know the benefits of working with Qtonix- a Google Partner certified company.

You will work directly with Google certified data analysts and marketing managers

Imagine having access to Google-certified data analysts and marketing managers at your disposal. Yes, that’s what you will get when you team up with a Google Partner such as Qtonix. We have an entire community of Google-certified employees who will think of unique, innovative ways to resolve any AdWords-related client issues much faster than non-Google Partner agencies, saving time and money.

We communicate directly with Google

Being a Google Partner, we have been granted personal access to the Google Account Manager, who can be reached directly whenever our clients face any issues. For example, if there is any problem in one of your ads that need to be resolved quickly, a Google Partner can help you save a lot of time. Undoubtedly, Google Partner such as Qtonix is a great option to grow your business.

We are up to date with product and market developments

As you all know, the digital marketing industry is constantly evolving and changing day by day. Therefore it becomes of utmost importance for your appointed company to stay up to date with product and market developments so as to give you the most out of your campaign. One of the biggest advantages of hiring Qtonix is that we use the latest products to put your business on top of these changes and make the most of your digital marketing plan. Our expert staff continuously take recertification exams to remain well-versed with all the latest changes in Google Ads.

Remember, when you choose a Google Partner company, you are selecting a company that remains up-to-date on all the latest changes and can resolve any AdWords-related client issues much faster than non-Google Partner companies, saving time and money.

We provide excellent service

Google ensures that Google Partners are evaluated on a regular basis to maintain Google standards and provide excellent services to its customers. When you work with Qtonix, you are guaranteed the highest level of service- verified by Google. Our certified professionals ensure that your account is constantly being monitored and improved, giving you better results.

Starting in the year 2012, Qtonix Software Pvt. Ltd. has worked with a number of small and big companies to provide excellent Google Ads management service and start running it in the most effective way possible using digital media. And finally, through years of hard work, we were recognized by Google for our quality services, well-trained staff members, and ambitious goals; thus awarded the certified Google Partner program.

So are you looking for a Google-certified digital agency to become your long-term partner and help your business succeed online? Then please speak to us today to see how we can manage your Google AdWords account efficiently.