Full Body Detox- How to rejuvenate your body

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Detoxification, shortened as “detox” is a popular word in the contemporary world. It means getting rid of the toxins your body produces through several ways like a balanced diet and special supplements for detoxification. However, it is important to know that we are equipped with enough body mechanisms which help us to eliminate toxins from our body.

The function of outside agents for detoxification is to enhance your body’s natural detoxification mechanism. You already have complex organs and organ systems like the kidneys, liver, skin, lungs and the last part of your digestive system. These are powerful enough to eject out toxic substances.

You must understand that detox diets or supplements just optimize the normal functioning of the organs which are used for detoxification.

Below, let us briefly discuss about few ways through which we can enhance the process of elimination of toxins from our body.

Limiting alcohol consumption: Alcohol is converted to Acetaldehyde by the liver enzymes. Acetaldehyde is a well-known carcinogen. Your liver immediately again converts this acetaldehyde to acetate which is easily eliminated from your body later. So if you limit or totally refrain from alcohol consumption, your body detoxification system bolsters. Drinking more water: Water does more than quenching your thirst. It helps to regulate your body temperature, removes waste products, lubricates joints etc. Water usually acts as a medium for eliminating waste products. It eliminates the toxins in different ways like sweat and urine. So, make sure you drink adequate amount of water every day for better detoxification. Consuming more antioxidant rich foods: The main role of antioxidants is to protect the damage caused to your body by free radical molecules. These free radicals cause oxidative stress. These molecules are normally produced by your body itself during different. By excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, tobacco etc., too many of these free radicals are produced.

Eating an antioxidant rich diet helps you to abate the oxidative stress caused by these free radicals. Fruits, berries, nuts, vegetables like broccolis and green tea contain a handsome amount of antioxidants.

Decreasing salt intake: The more you consume salt, the more your body retains excess fluids. The excess fluid buildup can cause bloating in your body. The best way to get rid of this excess fluid buildup is to drink more water. It may seem counterintuitive but it works. Regular exercise: Exercising helps you sweat more, hence eliminating harmful toxins from your body through sweat. It is also helpful for other diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus, high BP or heart problems. Besides sweating, exercising helps to reduce inflammation.

