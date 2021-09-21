New Insights Into Consumer-Led Food Product Development

Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Indian consumer’s demand for healthy and eco-friendly food product development is the major reason behind the rising popularity of the Indian food market. The ever increasing numbers of customers are looking for better alternatives to conventional food. This has prompted many companies from all over the world to come into India to tap the huge potential of the country’s rich and varied agricultural produce. Food companies are now coming up all over India, to cater to the needs of the demanding public.

The scope of consumer-led food product development in India is immense. As it continues to grow at a tremendous pace, the demand for healthy and eco-friendly solutions is increasing steadily. According to a recent research report, there are nearly 20 million obese people in India. Due to air pollution and sedentary lifestyle, the number of people suffering from diabetes and related disorders has also increased in the country. With such alarming trends, consumer behavior is changing rapidly and the focus of the market is shifting towards healthier options.

An exciting opportunity lies in the wings for new insights into consumer-led food product development in India. Indian conglomerates with an international background are coming up with innovative solutions to overcome these problems. They have set up innovation labs, which focus on developing new products in various segments in the market. These labs have gained a lot of popularity in the last few years, due to their novel approach to product development and technology transfer.

The management teams of these companies are made up of seasoned executives with extensive knowledge of the food industry scenario. They work together to develop new concepts and provide fresh innovation management solution. Innovation labs are an important platform for sharing the latest approaches and methods of product innovation and management. This helps in setting the pace for the future of consumer science and food industry in India.

A large number of institutes are offering training in consumer science and food product development in India. These courses provide detailed information on the topics related to consumer science and food product development in India. These courses are designed to provide practical guidance in current industry scenario and also provide a clear idea on the future of the industry. The institutes mainly offer two types of training programs – one is general and other is industry specific. In the industry specific program, students are provided with hands-on experience of product development in the real world. On the other hand, general education training provides a thorough knowledge in the topics related to consumer science and food product development in India.

According to the latest reports, the Indian consumer science and food technology industry are seeing unprecedented growth in the field of nutrition, personalized nutrition, food technology and food safety. With this rapid evolution, food technology companies are focusing more towards developing products that have better nutritional value. In addition, they are concentrating their efforts in developing products that meet the international quality standards. As per the latest reports, the Indian market is witnessing an intense competition among different food technology companies, resulting in an increase in the number of innovations in the fields of nutrition, food safety, and food technology.