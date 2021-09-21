Hire GA Security: The Most Reliable Security Service Provider In The UK

WALLSEND, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — GA Security (https://www.ga-security.co.uk) is one of the best and most reliable security companies Newcastle based, offering a wide range of security services. These services include event security, manned guarding, mobile patrols, and CCTV solutions. With these services, clients can guarantee excellent performance from their highly skilled and trained guards.

One of the best services this company provides is its event security services. This service stands out from all other security companies in Newcastle since it takes on a professional approach to security. This means that besides their firm security, they also put an effort to provide excellent customer service since security is the face of any event. Their guards have been trained in providing customer service. Some events that they have catered to are music concerts, weddings, marques, and many more. Clients are guaranteed that all facets of the events are covered since they create a detailed event plan involving health, safety, and risk management.

Another security service GA Security provides is CCTV solutions. They offer a wide range of CCTV solutions for all business environments. Their CCTVs are wireless, which can be quickly installed with minimal clutter and can be placed in any remote environment and strategic location. Clients can choose from their CCTV packages – purchased or leased. For the leased option, clients will also benefit from having an in-house monitoring station that monitors their premises 24/7. Besides CCTVs, they can install other devices such as flood and smoke detectors, panic alarms, and glass sensors. With these services, they provide their clients with comprehensive and all-in-one security solutions.

Those who will acquire their security services will have a contract manager, no matter the size of the area and length of the project. The contact manager will support clients’ needs from the start to the finish of the contract. The manager will also provide instant detailed reporting and security guard tracking to ensure their clients have transparency on how their guards do their tasks.

Moreover, GA security also offers other services such as key holding and alarm response, mobile patrols, and manned guarding. Interested clients can get more information regarding their security services and get a free quotation by visiting their website at https://www.ga-security.co.uk.

About GA Security

GA Security is an award-winning security company that offers a wide range of security services to various clients from the public, technology, and corporate sectors. Depending on their clients’ security operational needs, their security services are available either for a one-day service or a long-term solution. Their mission is to help their clients secure and protect their properties, employees, and customers 24/7, 365 days. For inquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.ga-security.co.uk/contact-us/. Alternatively, you can talk to one of their representatives by calling 01325 464340 or send an email to info@ga-security.co.uk.