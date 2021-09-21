GENETECH BIOTECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES CITREA, COSMOS-STANDARD RANGE OF ORGANIC AND SUSTAINABLE SKINCARE FROM JAPAN

Singapore, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Sustainable cosmetic and health products distributor in Singapore Genetech Biotechnology announces the launch of Citrea, the latest range of sustainable, natural, and environmentally friendly skincare brand in Singapore. Introduced in Japan in May 2021, Singapore has been chosen as the brand’s first overseas stop to further raise its profile in Asia and strengthen its brand.

The COSMOS Organic certified Japanese skincare brand, which focuses on sustainability and organic elements for their line of products, uses up to 99.9% of natural ingredients and opts for eco-friendly packaging. Citrea is also known as a cruelty-free brand as it does not advocate animal testing. Its main ingredient uses the native Australian edible super herb – Lemon Myrtle (Sweet Verbena) known as “the gift of nature”, which has been used widely for its medicinal properties as well as flavouring for consumables. Known for its ‘anti-bacterial, antifungal, antiviral, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory’ properties, the brand is now introducing Lemon Myrtle as a powerful, yet natural ingredient in its skincare products.

The integration of Lemon Myrtle into Citrea products provides a refreshing scent with an amazing array of health benefits. One of the characteristics of Lemon Myrtle being anti-bacterial, and it is rich in polyphenols and other antioxidants which promote wound healing. A range of products are made available to consumers under the line of Citrea, which consists of Moisture Mist, Face Soap, Hand Sanitiser and Hand Cream.

Citrea Moisture Mist

Especially useful for countries with warm climate, the COSMOS ORGANIC-certified Citrea Moisture Mist contains 7 kinds of organic-certified natural ingredients, such as Lemon Myrtle, sandalwood, orange peel oil and Okinawan Citrus Tankan fruit water, plus 3 kinds of natural organic extracts, rosemary, lavender and sage, and 12 other kinds of natural plant-derived ingredients, including the anti-inflammatory and super-moisturising snow fungus polysaccharide. With the use of natural ingredients as well as the luxurious blend of natural aroma oils, the all-over Moisture Mist gives a refreshing scent while having the ability to provide moisture, keeping the user hydrated, fresh and cool.

Citrea Face Soap

The Citrea Face Soap is a fresh and refreshing facial soap that contains the natural essential oil of Lemon Myrtle. The unique ‘frame-kneading method’ allows the product to incorporate a high amount of moisturising and beauty ingredients that would leave the skin glowing, plump and clean. Ingredients used comprise of Lemon Myrtle, as well as abundant moisturising and barrier-forming ingredients, such as Yuzu Fruit Extract containing Yuzu Ceramide, Hyaluronic Acid from lactic acid bacteria fermentation and Squalane, to create the high-quality Citrea Face Soap. Ceramide, Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane are well known for their ability to moisturise and strengthen the protective skin barriers, maintaining optimal health and hydration of the skin. The Citrea Face Soap comes with a complimentary foaming net to whip up rich and creamy foam which gently cleans deep into the pores, lifting dirt off the skin, priming it for maximum absorption of skincare products.

Citrea Hand Sanitiser and Citrea Hand Cream

Lemon Myrtle extract is also well-known for working against bacteria, fungi and viruses and its use in the Citrea Hand Sanitiser (Clean Hand Spray) and COSMOS ORGANIC-certified Citrea Hand Cream allows now only a refreshing natural lemony scent upon application, but is also effective in the prevention of microbial infections. As an antiseptic, it helps control growth of microbes on the surface of the skin. Citrea Clean Hand Spray uses sugarcane-derived natural ethanol in combination with anti-microbial and anti-oxidative organic lemon myrtle essential oil and 3 additional natural organic herbs, rosemary, lavender and sage, that help protect skin from dryness caused by alcohol. With the usage of hand sanitisers a necessary norm now, hands are kept moisturised and soft further with the follow-up use of the Citrea Hand Cream, which is formulated with 11 natural-origin moisturising ingredients including 8 organic-certified ingredients, Okinawan Tankan citrus fruit water, coconut oil and extracts of lemon myrtle, sandalwood, rosemary, lavender, sage and orange peel. Free from artificial preservatives or synthetic fragrances, Citrea Hand Cream provides natural moisturising effect with pleasant and refreshing scent to your hand.

Citrea will be available in Singapore from 1 September 2021 on Lazada. As an introductory offer, Citrea will provide complimentary limited edition Citrea Lemon Myrtle tea from Japanese specialty organic herb tea company Sautedi (https://sautedi.co.jp/) with purchase of any Citrea skincare and cosmetic products*.

*Complimentary product will be given on a first come-first-served basis, while stocks last. Offer valid till 30 September 2021. Other Terms and Conditions apply.

About Genetech Biotechnolgy

With a vision of being Asia’s leading innovator and conscious provider of cutting-edge health products, Genetech aspires to assist people and pets to live their life fully and naturally. To deliver an Eco-Friendly and sustainable brand to consumers, Genetech partners with Australian Native Products, the largest grower and exporter of lemon myrtle in the world which practice zero-waste and ecological farming, to achieve sustainability and managing biodiversity of plantation. With up to 99.9% natural ingredients used in their products and the partnership with Japanese manufacturer to formulate cosmetic products, what will be avail to consumers will be a range of safe, effective, and enchanting natural organic cosmetic products that are manufactured with socially responsible and sustainable practices.