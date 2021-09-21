Puleo’s Auto Clinic offers Referral Gifts Share with Family and Friends!

Referral Program – Puleo’s Auto Clinic offers referral rewards to thank loyal customers who spread the word to their family and friends about the quality automotive service provided at Puleo’s automotive repair shop. Read more for details.

Washington, NJ, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Puleo’s Auto Clinic, a full-service automotive repair shop located in the community of Washington, NJ, is offering a referral gift to visitors who have been referred by you, their loyal customers. Satisfied with the car service you received at Puleo’s Auto Clinic? Then tell your friends and family about it by email or with a referral gift. That’s right… you will receive a gift you can share with your friends and family, AND you don’t get left out either!

When your family or friends activate online at Puleo’s website, or when they visit Puleo’s automotive service center, you will be notified instantly with a referral reward appearing right on your smartphone. If you have not been set up on your last visit with referral gifts to share, please call or email Puleo’s office manager. It’s as simple as clicking a button on Puleo’s website and you will be set up with some gifts to share with your family and friends.

Why wait? Start getting rewarded for spreading the word! PLUS, your family and friends can enjoy the many mobile other application highlights that will add pleasure to their car ownership experience.

Puleo’s Auto Clinic shop offers customers other specials on different types of car maintenance and automotive services, such as oil changes, brakes, and tires. The professional staff at Puleo’s Auto Clinic is here to help take care of your automotive repair issues, no matter how minor or how serious they may be. They offer quality automotive repair services at reasonable prices.

About Puleo’s Auto Clinic

Puleo’s Auto Clinic, a full-service automotive repair shop located in Washington, NJ, has been providing superior car maintenance and automotive repair since 1963. Their highly-trained ASE Certified mechanics focuses on brilliant customer service, integrity, and experience, using the latest in automotive technology. Drop-off and pick-up services are available in and around Washington, NJ. The friendly and polite staff of Puleo’s Auto Clinic is proud to serve car owners residing in Washington, NJ, and the surrounding areas.

Follow Puleo’s Auto Clinic on Facebook™

Review Puleo’s Auto Clinic on Google and Yelp

###