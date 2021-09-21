Mission Hills, CA, United States, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Adopt a Jellyfish, the new NFT project where everyone can get a unique jellyfish written on the cryptocurrency blockchain (Ethereum / Polygon), was started some days ago. And now it is available at OpenSea NFT Marketplace at the following link: https://opensea.io/assets/adopt-a-jellyfish.

What is a NFT?

Well, NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token. More precisely, a NFT is a unit of data stored on a blockchain (usually Ethereum, but also others) that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.

NFTs can be used for several kinds of files, such as photos, videos, audio, and so on…

This is an important method to track who is the owner of a digital work (for example, arts, collectibles, photos, songs, etc.) and who is the author, using an important technical instrument such as a blockchain. The NFT world has grown very fast. More precisely, it tripled in 2020, and it is really exploding starting from the first months of 2021.

What about the NFT project “Adopt a Jellyfish”?

Adopt a Jellyfish is an exclusive NFT collection of unique jellyfishes, created by a young artist (11 years old) and dreamer that loves art, photos, programming, coding, crypto and pixelart.

The jellyfishes included in this NFT collection were generated starting from August, 23rd 2021.

They are pixel arts (64×64 pixels, scaled to 512×512), automatically and randomly generated and released as collectibles on a great NFT marketplace as OpenSea.

What about the key features “Adopt a Jellyfish” NFTs?

The first interesting fact is that any jellyfish is released as a unique NFT.

All the jellyfishes were created starting from many layers created by hand. After that, all jellyfishes were programmatically composed using both BASH and PHP self-developed scripts.

Definitively, this is the first work of automatic generation of pixel art in an environment of experimental crypto project.

How to participate?

To participate in the project “Adopt a Jellyfish”, any user can choose and get its own Jellyfish for a special and very symbolic price (for a limited time), or simply can mark one or more of them as favourite (clicking on the heart ❤️ available on OpenSea).

Here is the direct link to get more details about the project, and to participate, entering the NFT world: https://opensea.io/Jellyfish_Official