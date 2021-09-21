The Most Famous Celebrities Radio Manzil Has Ever Interviewed

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — If there’s one particular thing that is going to make your day a little easier to deal with, then it’s interviewing exclusive celebrities. You can now listen to the Radio Manzil Exclusive Celebrity Interviews with the most famous personalities and amazing people.

Shubhranshu Chaudhary – The man who quit the BBC show/channel to get communicated with India’s tribals in the land of armed Naxals.

While working with the BBC Channel, Shubhranshu Chaudhary was living a great life in New Delhi as its Producer for the South Asia Region. He was one of the sharp journalists of the BBC and the leading person in some of the biggest personalities in modern world. He traveled along with some of the biggest names in the industry such as David Loyn and Mike Wooldridge to several war-torn locations in and around India to broadcast the news. And later, all of an unexpected, he left his coveted job and moved to the violent Naxal-dominated areas of the central state of India, Chhattisgarh. He established CGNet Swara, a voice-based portal, easily accessible via mobile phone, that enables anyone to record, report, and listen to stories of local interest. Those reported stories are supervised by the best journalists and made available further for playback online as well as over the phone.

Piyal Sen – Tips on Mental Health by Britain’s Leading Psychiatrist

This interview is the radio version with Cineink. Dr. Piyal Sen is a renowned psychiatrist based in London, UK, who addresses issues associated with mental health among the British community of South Asian origin. In one of the Radio Manzil Exclusive Celebrity Interviews with Pervaiz Alam, Dr. Sen also speaks about the state of mental health in India. He gives a few tips on how to take care of one’s mental health. Dr. Piyal Sen has been working in Britain as a Specialist Forensic Psychiatrist for over more than 15 years in the industry.

