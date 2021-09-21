Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. Added S.S Locking Large Fragment Implant & Instrument to its Catalogue

Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Orthopedic implants have become critical for the treatment of many serious orthopedic conditions like fractures. They ensure excellent stabilization of fractured bones while allowing them to heal properly. Hundreds of types of trauma implants are there that are designed specifically for the fixation of different types of bones in our body. The quality of implants is also critical in ensuring post-surgical effectiveness.

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is one of the oldest and most reliable manufacturers of orthopedic devices in India. The company has experience of over 30 years and it is also proud to have a huge clientele base across the globe. Siora is known to keep updating its inventory with new, innovative, and better products with a goal to improve surgical outcomes. Recently, it has updated its HELIX Locking Plate System catalogue by adding stainless steel large fragment implant and instrument set. Some of the implants & instruments included in this set include:

5.0 mm locking head screw, self – tapping

5.0 mm locking head cancellous screw full thread self – tapping

Cortical screw 4.5 mm Dia. self – tapping

Large hexagonal screwdriver

Bone tap with T – Handle Dia. 4.5 mm thread length 70 mm, total length 175 mm

Large fragment locking implants are often used in combination with small fragment locking implants for open reduction and internal fixation of fractures. Locking plates and screws find application for the treatment of different types of fractures, especially long bone fractures. These implants provide good structural stability and provide resistance from loosening due to impact. Locking plates are designed having threaded holes to which the threaded head of locking screws fits snugly.

Siora Surgicals is a CE-certified company, and all its implants conform to ISO 13485:2016 standards. The company uses medical-grade metals as per ISO standards to manufacture its entire range of orthopedic devices. After coming out of the production unit, all implants are stringently tested against a number of quality parameters under the guidance of skilled quality assurance managers. Siora is also known to export its international standard quality implants to numerous countries, and this has made it one of the trustworthy Orthopedic Equipment Suppliers in Malaysia. The company also offers quality OEM/contract manufacturing services in the world.