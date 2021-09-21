18th International Conference onDementia and Dementia Care

Dementia Care Conference | Dementia Care Congress | Dementia Nursing Conference | Dementia Conference | Geriatrics Dementia Conference | Alzheimer’s Diseases Conference | Parkinson Diseases Conference | Neurological Diseases | Amsterdam | Netherlands

Posted on 2021-09-21 by in Education, Healthcare // 0 Comments

Join us for 18th International Conference on Dementia and Dementia Care

Vienna, Austria, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Innovative approaches to defeat Dementia and encourage awareness & Dementia care in Covid Time.

We welcome all the participants from all over the world to attend ‘18th International Conference on Dementia and Dementia Care ‘ which is scheduled for July 18-19, 2022 . In our conference which will be held in Vienna, Austria and keynote, special sessions, poster, oral presentations will be delivered live.

