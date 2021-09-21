DryMouthPro™ is a revolutionary, New solution for dry mouth relief that last for hours and hours

DryMouthPro is a new, natural solution with a patented formula that offers fast relief from dry mouth.

Miami Beach, Florida, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — DryMouthPro™ is a pure natural solution that gives you instant dry mouth relief. It’s a mouth-moisturizing system that provides soothing, lubricating relief and its mild, alcohol-free formulation refreshes the whole mouth area.

Clinical studies show DryMouthPro™ alleviates dry mouth symptoms up to an entire day. Patients who use DryMouthPro™ report substantial relief from oral discomfort four hours after the first application, with the soothing effects lasting throughout the day.

The product is clinically proven non-habit forming and alcohol free! An independent clinical study showed that patients were satisfied with their treatment results up to an entire 24 hour period after using DryMouthPro once or twice a day.* *Study conducted by Erin Laboratories, Inc., on 50 subjects experiencing moderate xerostomia (dryness of the whole mouth). Satisfaction was measured at each time point (immediately following initial application; 4 hours, 8 hours, and 24 hours). Satisfaction levels were measured on a scale from 1 to 5 (1 = very dissatisfied; 2 = somewhat dissatisfied; 3 = about equally satisfied and dissatisfied; 4 = somewhat satisfied; 5 = very satisfied).

Why is Saliva important?

Mouth moisture or saliva is the first defense against bad breath. Saliva has several protective properties that help protect your teeth by neutralizing acids that may form between meals, removing food particles which can cause plaque buildup if not removed, moisturizing dry mouth tissues, preventing decay of your enamel through the buffering effect of saliva, washing away bacteria and other debris in the mouth before these substances can cause problems. It also stimulates taste buds to help you enjoy your food! DryMouthPro™ works great to provide soothing, lubricating relief.

Why does dry mouth condition happen?

Saliva can evaporate into thin air. That’s because saliva is not the only substance that is lost during mouth breathing, there are many others such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen gas which also escape through the buccal area. Mouth breathing results in persistent dryness, especially at night when DryMouthPro works its best by restoring moisture with its natural formula so you don’t wake up with a dry throat, parched lips or dried out gums.

The Most Common Causes Of Dry Mouth Include:

Medications – Diuretics (heart and kidney pills), tranquilizers, antihistamines, antispasmodics, birth control pills, caffeine

At the Dentist – Mouthwash after dental work with gas anesthetic can leave you with a dry mouth for hours or even days.

Stress – In times of stress we tend to take in less oxygen and breathe faster through our mouth which leads to a dry oral environment.

Lack of sleep is also a major cause of dry mouth which is why DryMouthPro becomes so effective at restoring moisture while you sleep. It provides soothing lubricating relief and its mild, alcohol-free formulation refreshes the whole mouth area.

What to use DryMouthPro™?

DryMouthPro™ is also gluten free and has no preservatives or artificial colors. It is a pure natural solution that gives you instant Dry Mouth relief. It’s a mouth-moisturizing system to provide soothing, lubricating relief and its mild, alcohol-free formulation refreshes the whole mouth area. It is formulated with herbal enzymes and saliva stimulants; it is the only product in the market that contains 100% natural flower extracted and natural herbs. It’s compatible with all other medications too! Our products are made in FDA approved facilities that follow GMP standards which means our quality control meets international guidelines for safety and efficacy. We’re confident you’ll love this new formula because it doesn’t just relieve your dry mouth symptoms but gives you instant relief as well!

This newly released pure natural Dry Mouth Formula, DryMouthPro™ can also be used for teeth whitening, sensitivity, overall freshness and PH balance. It is available for purchase now at the official website https://drymouthpro.com/.

