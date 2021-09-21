London, UK, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Crowd Reviews Partnered with Pulsus to Announce: Unleash the Enigma in Food Microbiology through Food Microbiology 2022.

Pulsus Group hosts the 16th International Conference on Food Microbiology (Food Microbiology 2022) that discusses the new paradigm approach to probe every single element in Food Microbiology. Food Microbiology 2022 focuses on many interactive scientific sessions on different types of Food issues as well as various bioprocess and technical advancements in this field. It also provides an opportunity to showcase your ingenuity to the Food Microbiology 2022 will be organized around the theme “Exploring The Recent Advancements In Food Microbiology” on March 02- 0, 2022

The major focus on the Conference includes about Advancements and breakthroughs in the fields of Food Microbiology, Latest uses of Food Processing Methods, Advances in Food Nanotechnology: Emerging trends in Food Industry, Advancements in Bioprocess and Technical areas of Food Microbiology, Future directions in Food Microbiology and many more.

The attendees of the Congress will enjoy special events and lectures featuring expertise in the field. It is a perfect platform for Food Scientists, Bio Processors, Microbiologists, Food Firms, Research Scholars, University Professors, Industrial Professionals and Student Delegates from Food Microbiology sectors to explore every single element in Food Microbiology. Food Microbiology 2022 will also provide an excellent opportunity for the budding scientists and young researchers through its special initiatives like Young Researcher Forum, Poster Presentation, B2B and Scientific Meetings.

All the papers to be presented in Food Microbiology 2022 will be published in LONGDOM Journal of Food Processing and Technology.

Conference Highlights:

100+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

5+ Keynote Speakers

30+ Plenary Speakers

5+ Exhibitors

18 Innovative Educational Sessions

5+ Workshops

B2B Meetings

Statistics:

Global Market of Food Microbiology and foodstuff

The Global Food Microbiology Market report studies current and upcoming development prospects to assist interest for the Food Microbiology Testing over the figure time-frame.

The U.S. market for Food Microbiology and foodstuff totaled nearly $56.4 billion in 2014. This market is predicted to approach $61.4 billion in 2015 and $69.4 billion by 2020, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% through 2021.

The research uncovers many paradigm shifts within the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantage, competitive landscape among the key players within the clinical nutrition industry, and market dynamics.

The global Food and nutrition market should reach $60.8 billion by 2022 from $48.2 billion in 2017 at a compound annual rate of growth (CAGR) of 4.8% for the amount 2017-2022.

Global Markets and Technologies for Food Safety Testing organizes information from diverse sources and market segments into a cohesive unit that has a summary, overview, technologies, contaminants tested, foods tested, industry structure, international aspects, patent activity, and company market shares, annual revenues and profiles. Market measurements/estimates and forecasts are provided for the worldwide market, and key market dynamics are discussed and their possible effects analyzed.

The global food safety testing market reached $10.5 billion in 2014 and will reach about $13.6 billion in 2019 with a five-year compound annual growth (CAGR) of 5.3% through 2019.

