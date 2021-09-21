London, UK, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Pulsus Group hosts the 9th Global Ophthalmology Meeting (Global Ophthalmology 2022) that discusses the new paradigm approach to probe every single element in Ophthalmology & Eyecare. Global Ophthalmology 2022 focuses on many interactive scientific sessions on different types of Eye Disorders as well as various diagnostic and therapeutic advancements in this field. It also provides an opportunity to showcase your ingenuity to the Global Ophthalmology 2021 will be organized around the theme “Determination of various approaches in the field of ophthalmology and Eye care” on May 04- 05, 2022

The major focus on the Conference includes about Advancements and breakthroughs in the fields of Ophthalmology and Eye care , Latest uses of Ophthalmology and Eye care Medicines, Advances in Vision care : Emerging trends in Ophthalmology Nursing, Advancements in Diagnostic & Therapeutic areas of Ophthalmology and Vision Science, Future directions in Neuro-ophthalmology and many more.

The attendees of the Congress will enjoy special events and lectures featuring expertise in the field. It is a perfect platform for ophthalmologists, Neuro ophthalmologists, optometrists, Eye vision science specialists, research scholars, University Professors, industrial professionals and student delegates from Neuro-ophthalmology and Eye care sectors to explore every single element in Ophthalmology. Global Ophthalmology 2022 will also provide an excellent opportunity for the budding scientists and young researchers through its special initiatives like Young Researcher Forum, Poster Presentation, B2B and Scientific Meetings.

All the papers to be presented in Global Ophthalmology 2021 will be published in Journal of Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology Journal of Eye & Cataract surgery,

Conference Highlights:

100+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

5+ Keynote Speakers

30+ Plenary Speakers

5+ Exhibitors

18 Innovative Educational Sessions

5+ Workshops

B2B Meetings

Statistics:

More than six million people lost their life because of stroke each year; over 80% of these deaths take place in under developed and developing countries.

The global Ophthalmological disorder market value $2.9 billion in 2016 is ready to achieve $14.8 Billon, increasing at a Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) of 8%, across the 7 Million by 2026 consistent with world information, an acknowledged leader in providing business info and analytics Glaucoma disease is that the most common style of Ophthalmology.

Ophthalmological Disorders are often considered disease of affluence, but about 70% of Ophthalmological Disorders occur in low- and middle-income countries.

According to United Nations agency 47.5 million people have Ophthalmological disorders and each year 7.7 million new cases square measure showing. By 2030 total cases of Ophthalmological Disorder is expected to be 75.6 million and virtually triple by 2050 to one hundred thirty-five million.

Neurological eye disorder percentage 60-70 you look after cases in Ophthalmology & Eye Care and second most common condition of Cataract that adds Two Hundreds of cases everywhere the globe.

