Book a free 60-minute demo with Edulyte’s online CA Class

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Edulyte is offering aspiring candidates an opportunity to pursue their career in Chartered Accountancy. And for those who doubt the level of education imparted online, this education platform provides a free demo session for CA aspirants.

Students are mainly worried about whether or not they’ll clear the CA Foundation exam. Receiving the proper support for CA preparation through personalised education can make a massive difference for them. That is why Edulyte offers CA Foundation online classes that are structured to provide you with the right concepts for every commerce and non-commerce background student.

Edulyte’s online CA classes contain CPT/Foundation courses that test the very basics of Accountancy. These classes prove to be the right fit for anyone who wishes to build the fundamentals of Accountancy.

The online CA classes have engaging tutorials to ensure that you have maximum interaction with your tutor. Clear all your doubts and get constantly upgraded resource materials with pro tips crafted through Edulyte’s CA Foundation online classes.

You don’t have to worry about the tutors as they are CA qualified faculty. You will get the best CA Foundation/CPT tutors from across the country to teach and mentor you.

Edulyte believes in proving to you their high standards of imparting quality education to students. Therefore, “Why go by our word? See for yourself” – is what they’re advocating.

This is why their education platform offers a free demo session of one hour. During this session, you get a first-hand view and understanding of the teaching methods. You can check the level of the tutor’s interaction with the students and their accuracy in solving doubts and complex queries.

About Us:

Edulyte is an online education platform that recruits experts from various fields to teach relevant subjects. They are a vibrant community of tutors and learners. Their mission is to make quality education accessible to those aspiring to grow and accomplish their knowledge and career goals. Through this platform, Edulyte aims to help create common ground between learners hungry to learn and experts eager to impart knowledge.

