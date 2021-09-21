Rejuvenating treatments from Teami and Margy’s Monte Carlo at Soul Wellness & Spa

DUBAI, UAE, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Where science and nature combine, deep cleansing facial treatments and skin toning body treatments from Teami – an all-natural tea-infused health, wellness and beauty luxury brand from the US – and Margy’s Monte Carlo – a renowned Swiss-made luxury skincare brand – are now available at Soul Wellness & Spa of the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Dubai.

Facial treatments

Pamper yourself with soothing facial treatments that deeply cleanses all skin types, eliminates skin impurities and replenishes the skin with necessary superfood nutrients (Teami Green Tea Detox Facial); or refresh your face with a mix of rose petals, cinnamon bark and jojoba oil that results in dewy hydration and natural glow of the skin (Teami Glow Facial). You may also enjoy a skin renewal facial treatment infused with chamomile tea, jojoba oil and Sea Buckthorn to provide the ultimate antioxidant (Teami Repair Facial) or go for a calming sensation to sensitive facial skin with lavender, sage and blue tansy oil (Teami Soothe Facial). And, if you are always on the go with little time to spare, a 30-minute Teami Express Facial is likewise available to hydrate and soothe all skin types.

On the other hand, you may also try a facial treatment where exceptionally pure, active ingredients are used to transform the appearance of the skin to reveal brightness, suppleness, as well as to stimulate lax facial muscles (Margy’s Monte Carlo Firming Collagen Facial); or maybe an anti-aging treatment that deeply nourishes and replenishes all layers of the skin (Margy’s Monte Carlo Brightness Revealing Facial). And for those looking for a quick facial treatment, Monte Carlo Express Facial or Initiation Facial treatment is also available to provide for a gentle cleanse and a deep tissue face massage combined with the best-selling Extra Rich Firming Mask for maximum results in minimum time.

Body Treatments

Because our bodies are exposed to harmful elements that badly damage the skin, Soul Wellness & Spa offers specifically designed and created body treatments that help firm the contours of the body. This luxurious 60-minute body treatment (Margy’s Monte Carlo’s Detox & Anti-Aging Body Wrap) has been specially formulated with marine collagen, which allows cellular renewal to tone and tighten skin, incorporating the best active ingredients to restore the elasticity of the skin. There is also a choice a detoxing and innovative body treatment that stimulates blood circulation, helps eliminate fatty tissue deposits, reduces the ‘orange-peel skin’ effect, helps eliminate fluid retention, improves skin tone and reduces the appearance of cellulite (Margy’s Monte Carlo Detox & Anti-Cellulite Body Wrap). A third option would be a treatment that has been designed to help detox and remove dead skin cells, reveal the skin’s healthy color, restore its firmness and tone, as well as renew its glow, making the skin appear visibly smoother and firmer, while eliminating skin fatigue and exhaustion (Margy’s Monte Carlo Sea Peel).

Soul Wellness & Spa is the latest addition to a rapidly growing list of Teami and Margy’s Monte Carlo partners that offer both brands’ signature treatments.

“Teami and Margy’s Monte Carlo products are made from the finest ingredients that deliver the desired results and luxurious experiences that an increasingly discerning health, wellness and beauty-conscious customers in this market are looking for these days,” said Vanessa Douglas, President and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, exclusive distributors of Teami and Margy’s Monte Carlo in the UAE. “Teami’s tea-infused beauty and skincare products is packed with all-natural vitamins and minerals that are key for overall skin health. On the other hand, Margy’s Monte Carlo skincare products contain five key ingredients such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, a cocktail of soy proteins and oxidoreductases, as well as vitamins A and E, all of which act together to revitalize and naturally hydrate skin.

“We sincerely thank Sheraton Grand Hotel and Soul Wellness & Spa for making Teami and Margy’s Monte Carlo facial and body treatments an important part of their Spa Menu and service offering. We are confident that our collaboration with Soul Wellness & Spa will bring about a new perspective to customer’s desires for truly rejuvenating and relaxing facial and body treatments,” Douglas added. “So, for those looking to experience pure relaxation and immerse themselves in blissful facials and invigorating body treatments, where science and nature combine, Soul Wellness & Spa at Sheraton Grand Hotel is the place to be.”

-Ends-

For further media enquiries, please contact:

Albert Alba

PR & Marketing Manager

Plutas Trading DMCC

Mobile: +971 56 410 2332

Email: albert@plutastrading.com

About Teami

Teami was created in 2013 by Adi Arezzini. Driven by her digestive and gut health issues, she searched for a natural solution and found her answer in the holistic world of teas and herbs. From tea blends crafted and sourced from organic, premium and hand-selected tea leaves, Teami has since grown and expanded into wellness (supplements) and skincare products to support the many facets of health using only all-natural, plant-based quality ingredients.

About Margy’s Monte Carlo

Margy’s Monte Carlo is a Swiss luxury skincare brand founded by Margie Lombard, a world-renowned and famed beauty expert in skincare. Having opened her first spa in Monte-Carlo back in 1988, this started a concept that became an instant results-driven anti-aging program, which attracted the most glitzy and glamorous clientele of Monaco and those in the know worldwide. Today, Margy’s Monte Carlo products consist of powerful, revolutionary ingredients combined with advanced therapy techniques to deliver enviable results that help slow the process of time.

About Plutas Trading DMCC

With a love and passion for everything luxurious, Plutas Trading DMCC was established in 2018 by Vanessa Douglas in Dubai to provide a niche luxury exclusive distribution and representation platform. Such platform is aimed at empowering global luxury brands to enter the market, tap into its huge business opportunities and realize their growth aspirations in this part of the world. In its quest for new, exciting and strategic business partners, as well as to nurture and preserve its distinct brand identity as the epitome of luxury, Plutas carefully selects the brands it works and partners with. Apart from possessing a genuine brand persona of luxury, elegance and style, these brands must be aligned with Plutas’ primary business objective of bringing only the best, the finest and most luxurious experiences to consumers. To date, with its unmatched expertise and niche services in brand marketing, sales, e-commerce, logistics and distribution, Plutas is the exclusive distributor and representative of luxury health, wellness, beauty and fragrance brands such as Teami, Margy’s Monte Carlo, Elline and Valeur Absolue.

About Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., makes it easy for guests to feel part of something special at nearly 450 hotels in over 70 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott International’s portfolio sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. To learn more, visit www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.