How Much Does the US CPA Course Cost

The best things in life aren't free. With so many best things in life, obtaining US CPA certification is one of them. For pursuing US CPA, you have to earn your degree first and a few other requirements as well such as 150 study hour's credit. Unless you're one of the lucky ones whose CPA review course providers cover all of your CPA Course Costs, you will have to spend a handful of US CPA course fees in India that will add up to 4 figures before you are a US CPA Certified.

Despite this, this information shouldn’t frighten or discourage you. Alternatively, you should keep in mind that the US CPA certification is completely a worth accounting profession because it pays for itself with profits for the span of your career. Consequently, you should practice this ahead to develop a budget that accounting professionals for all the US CPA course cost you may encounter.

Sources of CPA Course Fees in India

To take all four sections of the US CPA Exam, you have to provide funds to some of the US CPA partners which include:

The State Boards of Accountancy: US CPA license is issued by the respective state boards of accountancy. You must need to apply to these state boards of accountancy to get your approval. To further begin your licensure process, you need to provide funds with your US CPA Exam application.

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA): You have to work with NASBA as well to finish the application process and receive your Notice to Schedule (NTS). While receiving your NTS, you would have to pay fees through them.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA): The AICPA organizes the US CPA exam, so a portion of the US CPA Course fees you pay will incorporate their services.

Prometric Centres: Prometric administers the US CPA Exam at its examination centers. They will also accept a kickback from your examination costs.

Collectively, these are some certain organizations that will charge you quite a bit in overall US CPA certification costs. The US CPA exam fee is approximately INR 1. Lac and international testing fee is approximately 1 lac.

In addition to this, while you successfully completed the US CPA exam application process, licensing fees, eventually you have to pay for the best US CPA review course that you would choose to study. The final amount of pursuing US CPA from start to end will cost you approximately INR 3 lac including training fees.

